Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Man Who Turned Carrot Into Clarinet; 'The Message I Got...'

Indian billionaire and chairperson of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, is known for sharing words of wisdom on Twitter. From posting motivational quotes to sharing quirky videos, he knows how to keep his whopping 10.2 million followers entertained. On Sunday, Mahindra shared a stunning video of a musician who turned a carrot into a clarinet and played melodious music with it.

The video has garnered much love on the internet and gained over 500,000 views. Mahindra’s post gained much love on the internet with over 6,000 likes.

“The message I got from this? Find music in everything around you…#sundayvibes,” Mahindra tweeted on Sunday. In the video shared by the head of the Indian conglomerate, the musician can be seen drilling holes in the carrot and then turning it into a clarinet. What started as a comical act, turned out to be a melodious instrumental performance leaving the audience in complete shock. The netizens were completely awestruck by the video shared by Mahindra. “Find music in everything around u And find happiness in everything u do,” one user commented on the Sunday post. “Finding the music in everything is like discovering a hidden treasure. It's in the sound of raindrops, the hum of a fridge, the purr of a cat n even the crunch of a potato chip. Who needs a playlist when you have life's soundtrack at your fingertips? #MusicEverywhere,” another user wrote.

But who was the musician?

The musician featured in the video shared by Mahindra is an instrument maker and composer Linsey Pollak. The musician studied classical clarinet at the age of 19. According to his website, Pollak has been making musical instruments since 1971 when he started making bamboo flutes. In 1976, the Australian Council grant enabled the musician to travel abroad, where he began making reed instruments, especially gaidas from Macedonia and Bulgaria. The Australian musician has run hundreds of community workshops in instrument-making all across the country. The maestro is also known for making music out of anything, even carrots!