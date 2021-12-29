Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Mechanic Singing In Public; Praises His 'innate Talent'

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra captioned his post with one of American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson's quotes and lauded the singer for his "innate talent".

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has made a reputation of being a lifesaver as he recognises talent and brings them out in the public domain where endless opportunities await those who deserve them. The business magnate has done it again as he has now shared a video clip of a mechanic, who was seen singing in public in a voice that truly was melodious. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra captioned his post with one of American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson's quotes and lauded the singer for his "innate talent".

"Every artist was first an amateur.’—Emerson. This man’s garage may be working on vehicles, but his innate talent has turned it into a garage for the soul…. (sic),'' Mahindra wrote in his post. Considering the singer's choice, it seemed like he is a fan of Mohammed Rafi as he was singing the maestro's classic song 'Chahunga Main Tujhe' from 1964. In the video clip, the man was seen working on an auto-rickshaw when he was offered a microphone and requested to sing. 

Netizens amazed with Mahindra's post

Needless to say, Anand Mahindra's gesture again garnered many warm reactions from the netizens who hailed the business tycoon's ability to spot and share talent with the general public. Several Twitter users thanked Mahindra for sharing the video and some even requested him to help the mechanic. "Respected Shri Anand Mahindra Ji, Sir, you are really exceptional owner/person in spite of owner such gaint group & busy life, you are really enjoying life. Many Thanks for sharing poor to poor & handicapped persons etc exceptional talents to millions viewers. Keep it up Sir. Thx (sic)," wrote one user whereas another chipped in with his suggestion and wrote, "pls hire him set an example for non educated but born with talent (sic)." 

Some users even asked the Mahindra Group Chairman as to how he manages to find such videos despite having such a busy life, while another thanked Mahindra for paying attention to the common man. 

Interestingly, one user shared an old tweet by Mahindra that he posted in September 2020 saying that he had found a 'new Mohammed Rafi'. "We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off...", he had written in his post.

