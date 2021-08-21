Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Motorised Detachable Wheelchair; Netizens Go Gaga

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, has once again created a storm on the Internet with his unique method of sharing photographs and videos that motivate lakhs of netizens every day. In the latest Twitter post, he shared a person sitting on an innovative wheelchair that can be beneficial for those using the tricycle. The 1-minute video shared by the business tycoon shows a person demonstrating the wheelchair that can be detached and re-attached to make a tricycle.

He said that the wheelchair is truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled person. Mahindra, who loves the latest innovation, offered his help in manufacturing the tricycle. "Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help," read the caption of the post.

Have a look at the viral post:

Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help.. pic.twitter.com/73zMKrGkAH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2021

Motorised detachable wheelchair video goes viral within minutes

Since being shared on August 21, the post has garnered over one lakh views, over two thousand tweets and the count is still going on. Meanwhile, netizens also appreciated the innovative tricycle and showered thousands of comments. "It's a life-changer for me, it has given me great freedom and independence. The video you posted was of neo motion @neomotionlife a Chennai based company..m please come up with an accessible car that we all can easily drive," said a social media user that seems using the tricycle. "I am so glad a person of your stature finds time for following, appreciating and supporting such great deeds. We all can have no excuse to support at least morally for great things people are doing," read the comment of another user.

It's a life changer for me, it has given me great freedom and independence. The video you posted was of neo motion @neomotionlife a Chennai based company..m please come up with an accessible car that we all can easily drive pic.twitter.com/lTcJK7tTsB — BirjuPatel Prankster (@Patelville) August 21, 2021

Chandigarh spinal Rehab team is privileged to state that we assisted in the design and trials for the end -users of this remarkable invention developed by R2D2 team of IIT Madras.

We are pioneers of Holistic Rehabilitation for persons with severe neurological disabilities... pic.twitter.com/zTbVhZ5vJ7 — Nicky P Kaur (@NickyPKaur3) August 21, 2021

(Image Credit: NeoMotion/ Instagram)