Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Seagull Stealing Chips Packet From Shop; Internet Intrigued

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman is quite active on social media. He often shares videos and pictures on Twitter that capture the attention of netizens. In his latest post, Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a seagull, that can be seen stealing from a store. The clever bird can be seen entering the store and stealing a packet of chips as quickly as possible.

Seagull caught stealing from store

Mahindra shared the video alongside the caption, "From the instruction manual of a seasoned shoplifter: A) Strut around & look cool & ‘unflappable.’ B) Seize the right opportunity to enter the target premises C) Destroy/eat the evidence D) When the cops come, you don’t need a getaway car…just lift-off..". In the video, a seagull can be seen entering the store and exiting it as quickly as possible. However, the bird did not leave the store before stealing a packet of chips. Later, the clever bird in front of the store opened the packet and was seen eating the chips, while it was all being recorded on camera. Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 111.6K views and several reactions. Netizens, amused by the activity of the seagull took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users in the comments section expressed that eating chips was not healthy for the bird. One user commented, "I'd say the video suggests how it is the execution that determines the success of most of the ideas and the people (A bird in this case) behind it. Also, it is important to accept that there is a difference between 'having the right idea' and 'doing it right'." Another individual commented, "Birds have highest intelligence/brain size/weight ratio. Evolution has optimized that". "End of the day, with all this effort she doesn't know what she is eating is not healthy". Check out some user reactions:

Brilliant execution. But bit worried if its okay for a bird to eat salted snacks. — Sekhar (@sekhar21stnov) August 18, 2021

post lunch....I was waiting for the bird to throw the wrapper in the dustbin.... 😂



Height of expectation.....😂😂😂 — Smruti Gantayat (@SmrutiGantayat) August 18, 2021

These are seagull ..... know for their mischievous behaviour very opportunist.... we often see thm out at sea ..... but yes they are wonderful 😁 — Jasmeet Singh (@Jasmeet93333540) August 18, 2021

End of the day, with all this effort she doesn't know what she is eating is not healthy 😉 — Kotia (@MonuKotia) August 18, 2021

🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 Haha Hilarity Ensues❤️❤️❤️...Steven the Seagull,

From the video, it is clear that this is not his first rodeo. It looked like something right out of "Oceans" 11."Pl Note the casual entry and hurried exit this is an experienced seagull shoplifter."🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) August 18, 2021

Birds have highest intelligence/brain size/weight ratio. Evolution has optimized that — Renu Raman (@renuraman) August 18, 2021

Such a amzning Sir .. now everyone should understand,God is giving a good brain to all only utilisation is matter... — NIHAR RANJAN PATRA (@niharindian) August 18, 2021

Junk food is unhealthy for birds too!

Just joking.

But I worry there are many beings which are suffering because of human dominance in this world. Atleast help them where ever possible.@anandmahindra sir, you can take such initiations forward I think. — #R Ñ R @Raja Sekhar (@being_rnr_raja) August 18, 2021

Anand Mahindra frequently shares several jolly posts on his official Twitter account. Last week, the Indian billionaire businessman shared a very adorable video of a friend's puppy that served as the inspiration for his life advice. In the video footage, it is visible that the dog can be seen outside a house, begging to be let inside. The adorable dog is seen standing on its hind legs, paws at the glass door. It seemed like the charming little dog had been separated from its family and friends. Anand Mahindra said that the video was shot from his friend's home near New York. He even said that his friend had ultimately allowed the dog inside.

At a friend’s home near New York. Yes, yes, I did let her in, but had to take this clip as a reminder that persistence always pays off. Never give up…😊 pic.twitter.com/TpRhDWkWHs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2021

