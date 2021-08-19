Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Seagull Stealing Chips Packet From Shop; Internet Intrigued

Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a seagull who can be seen stealing from a store. The clever bird can be seen entering the store & stealing a chips packet.

Apoorva Kaul
Anand Mahindra

IMAGE: AnandMahindra/Twitter


Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman is quite active on social media. He often shares videos and pictures on Twitter that capture the attention of netizens. In his latest post, Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a seagull, that can be seen stealing from a store. The clever bird can be seen entering the store and stealing a packet of chips as quickly as possible. 

Seagull caught stealing from store

Mahindra shared the video alongside the caption, "From the instruction manual of a seasoned shoplifter: A) Strut around & look cool & ‘unflappable.’ B) Seize the right opportunity to enter the target premises C) Destroy/eat the evidence D) When the cops come, you don’t need a getaway car…just lift-off..". In the video, a seagull can be seen entering the store and exiting it as quickly as possible. However, the bird did not leave the store before stealing a packet of chips. Later, the clever bird in front of the store opened the packet and was seen eating the chips, while it was all being recorded on camera. Watch the video here:  

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 111.6K views and several reactions. Netizens, amused by the activity of the seagull took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users in the comments section expressed that eating chips was not healthy for the bird. One user commented, "I'd say the video suggests how it is the execution that determines the success of most of the ideas and the people (A bird in this case) behind it. Also, it is important to accept that there is a difference between 'having the right idea' and 'doing it right'." Another individual commented, "Birds have highest intelligence/brain size/weight ratio. Evolution has optimized that". "End of the day, with all this effort she doesn't know what she is eating is not healthy". Check out some user reactions: 

Anand Mahindra frequently shares several jolly posts on his official Twitter account. Last week, the Indian billionaire businessman shared a very adorable video of a friend's puppy that served as the inspiration for his life advice. In the video footage, it is visible that the dog can be seen outside a house, begging to be let inside. The adorable dog is seen standing on its hind legs, paws at the glass door. It seemed like the charming little dog had been separated from its family and friends. Anand Mahindra said that the video was shot from his friend's home near New York. He even said that his friend had ultimately allowed the dog inside.

IMAGE: AnandMahindra/Twitter

