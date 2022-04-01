Anand Mahindra Shares Video To Emphasize Significance Of Determination And Patience; Watch

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often shares some interesting facts on Twitter. Sometimes he uses the platform to praise someone's hidden talent, while sometimes, he takes it to put out his motivating thoughts. Anand Mahindra has now opined on the significance of determination and patience. He took the platform to share a video of a kid who was seen trying to catch a fish in a different way. Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra relished the child’s determination and patience. Anand Mahindra wrote, "It showed up in my inbox without any commentary. It is a strange comfort to watch in an increasingly complex world. A ‘Short Story’ That Proves It: Determination + Simplicity + Patience = Success."

In the video, a child was trying to catch fish uniquely. The child was fishing with the help of a structure made of two sticks and a kite’s pulley. He held a bag in one hand. The boy went on to pitch the stand on the marshy land on the banks of the water body, using a hammer that he pulled out of his bag. He then tied bait on one end of the fishing rope, threw it into the water, and waited patiently.

This showed up in my inbox without commentary. It is strangely calming to watch in an increasingly complex world. A ‘short story’ that proves: Determination + Ingenuity + Patience = Success pic.twitter.com/fuIcrMUOIN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares videos with great messages

Furthermore, Anand Mahindra shared yet another clip featuring teamwork while he pointed out that his previous tweet was a light-hearted video and shared a “serious illustration” of the significance of collaborating as a team. The video shared by the entrepreneur featured a pit crew changing the wheels of a racing car. However, through both the videos, the Mahindra group chairman was trying to weigh in on the significance of getting work done faster as a team.

Previously, the business mogul shared a video featuring the popular McDonald's delivery boy, who ran home after his shift ended to attain his dream job of joining the Army. Anand Mahindra appreciated and supported the boy for his strong determination and enthusiasm. He has been quite more active on Twitter since then.

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra