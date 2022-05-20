Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Suggests Lego Group To Create Game Set On 'Shimla'; Gets Netizens' Support

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has tweeted a photo of houses in Shimla. The image shows houses with different colours.

Playing with Lego blocks has been a part of almost everyone's childhood, and there's no denying the fact that this game was not just incredible but has also helped every kid be more creative. The game is known to be popular for the way it sparks creativity despite being very simple. What if one could create something close to an Indian city with the help of Lego blocks? Would it bring on a different level of creativity altogether? Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra, who is an avid social media user, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a picture of houses in Shimla, take a look.

Anand Mahindra has tweeted a photo of houses in Shimla and has captioned it, “Hey Lego Group, how about a Shimla-inspired Lego set?” The image has houses with different bright colours located close to each other. The businessman seemed to be so mesmerised by the vibrant colours of the buildings in Shimla that he brought it to the attention of Lego makers, so that they could come up with a puzzle inspired by this hill station. 

The entrepreneur very often takes to social media to share insights about nature, talent and so much more. Previously, the business mogul shared a picture of the moon and a lit path, captured in such a way that it seemed to make a path to the moon.

'Wonderful and colourful India,' Netizens react

The picture was shared by the account Heritage Guy on Twitter. The picture posted by the businessman has already garnered 14.2K likes, as well as several reactions from netizens. A user commented, "Great.! But We have many more cities equally beautiful & historical too.! And Toy making isn’t child’s work at all.!!" A second user posted, "It will be awesome. And maybe even a jigsaw puzzle. Will be one hell of a challenge!!" A third one wrote, "Mesmerizing who needs to go to Greece when we have Shimla." Many Twitter users further shared their clicks of different places which showed vibrant colors. 

