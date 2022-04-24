Anand Mahindra Tags Elon Musk In A Hilarious Meme; 'Original Tesla Vehicle'

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, an avid social media user, whose posts range from inspirational to comical, recently shared a poster that has grabbed the attention of many on the Internet. Anand Mahindra has been seen quite active on micro-blogging sites. The billionaire has put out a meme on Tesla car, tagging the CEO of the company Elon Musk. However, this meme has turned the social media reacting hilariously.

The billionaire has put out a poster that represented a bullock cart and two men laying on it. The Mahindra group chairman used a hilarious way to explain the future of cars by Tesla. The caption with the image read, "Back to the Future…" while it tagged Elon Musk. Also, the text on the image detailing the features of cars by Tesla, read, "Original Tesla vehicle, no google map required, no fuel to buy, no pollution, FSD mode (fully self-driven).....".

Netizens' reaction to the image

No denying that the poster has grabbed the attention of many on the Internet. The users on the micro-blogging site were seen giving hilarious reactions while many even shared their own creations of memes. "Hahah..now he will start making this car to find out more about this old technology", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Distance travelled was less,hence speed was less". The user spelled, "Also No HELMET, No SEATBELT, No Registration no., No Tyre Puncture......".

Previously, Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter explaining the virtues of collaboration and teamwork. This video has grabbed the attention of the online community. In the video, two boys could be seen balancing themselves on either side of the cycle whilst helping each other and balancing their weight. "Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork!" the business mogul captioned the post.

Image: PTI