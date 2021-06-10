Anand Mahindra Tells How He Would React When COVID-19 Will End, Shares Hilarious Video

People have been following COVID-19 restrictions for more than a year and everyone now wants the pandemic to end. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, while tweeting a video of an adorable dog and a woman, shared a similar thought. He uploaded a video of a pet dog presumably watching a football match and when a player scored a goal, the dog jumped in excitement and fell off the sofa. Mahindra said that he would jump in the same way when it will be announced that the pandemic is "done and dusted".

Mahindra shares video of dog watching TV

The video starts with a dog and a girl sitting on the sofa and both were apparently watching a game of football on television. The commentator during the video was heard saying, "Pirlo, Pirlo", after which the commentator shouted "Goal". The dog happily jumped in excitement on the couch and fell on the floor. Anand Mahindra in the tweet said that he would jump in the same way when someone announces that the pandemic is over. Watch the video here:

I guess they’re watching a soccer match. But I’m going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted... pic.twitter.com/IDpz6YFnQm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 9, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 80K views and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Listen to the commentator. He says "Story of my life too.absolute joy watching this." Another individual commented, "As the pooch jumping with lot of fruition soon we will do the same after hitting the pandemic." Another user commented, "Watching cricket and here's the news that pandemic is gone will be more joyful." Check out some user reactions.

Bestest 😂😂 — Yoga se Hoga (@yogesh_kaushik) June 9, 2021

😂😂😂

Hilarious... but the dog might have got hurt with that fall



Hope and pray the day arrives soon... when the pandemic will be 'done and dusted' 🙏 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) June 9, 2021

This is really classic — Manoj Padmanabhan (@pmanojtvm) June 10, 2021

Best thing seen on the internet today 😂 — Shibi Payamal (@ShibiPayamal) June 9, 2021

very hilarious mann ki baat. :) — Minal Sawant (@MinalSawant16) June 9, 2021

Story of my life too.absolute joy watching this — Atul Johri (@AtulJohri9) June 10, 2021

We are like that pooch but disappointing fact is pendamic is not over. just lockdown is removed — LIYAKAT SHAIKH (@LIYAKAT00549636) June 9, 2021

As the pooch jumping with lot of fruition soon we will do the same ☺️ after hitting the pandemic — Soni Jha (@sonijha24488027) June 10, 2021

I have watched this video so many times in the past but it still makes me smile every time I watch it. — Ritu (@rituthacker) June 9, 2021

A few weeks ago, the Chairman of Mahindra Group echoed the similar thought with another dog-related post, he reposted a video of an exuberant dog that was brought on an outing after staying in the shelter. Throughout the 15 second clip, the white coloured doggo could be seen making long strides, trying to get himself out of his leash while also trying to expedite his pace. Likening his situation to that of the canine, Mahindra wrote, “Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with.” Watch it here:

Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with... pic.twitter.com/Rvbr1jg4K1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/AnandMahindra/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.