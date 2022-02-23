Anand Mahindra Thanks Netizen For Sharing Manual To Complete 50 Pushup Challenge

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra reacting to the '30 days 50 Pushup challenge' thanked a social media user for sharing a sort of timetable on how to reach the goal of 50 pushups a day in 30 days. Anand Mahindra tweeted using the hashtag '#GreatIndianPushupChallenge.'

Hey thanks for sharing this. Very cool. Provides a roadmap for the #GreatIndianPushupChallenge https://t.co/zEZ7ZsDgCY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 23, 2022

How did the challenge start?

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had shared a video where a 55-year-old ITBP Commandant named Ratan Singh Sonal was seen doing pushups in chilling cold temperatures and the video became viral on the internet in no time. In the video, the ITBP Commandant completed 65 pushups in one go at an elevation of 17,500 feet and -30 degrees Celcius in Ladakh.

(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/Bs2D5SPbhV — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 23, 2022

Inspired by the officer, Anand Mahindra retweeted the original video and praised the 55-year-old ITBP officer. The businessman was so shocked after watching, that he exclaimed, "This has got to be some kind of world record." Under this tweet of Mahindra, a netizen asked the businessman 'to try something like this.'

Sir you should also try something like this — Harish (@moovbuff) February 23, 2022

Annand Mahindra replied to the netizen saying we should all take the challenge. "Make it the #GreatIndianPushupChallenge ??" he added.

A user named Autophille Jeet prepared a chart in which directions were shown on how to reach the goal of 50 pushups a day gradually by increasing a pushup every day.