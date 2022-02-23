Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Thanks Netizen For Sharing Manual To Complete 50 Pushup Challenge

Businessman Anand Mahindra thanked a Twitter user for providing a 'roadmap' to complete the 50 Pushup challenge. Mahindra was inspired by an ITBP officer.

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Anand Mahindra

Image: AP


Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra reacting to the '30 days 50 Pushup challenge' thanked a social media user for sharing a sort of timetable on how to reach the goal of 50 pushups a day in 30 days. Anand Mahindra tweeted using the hashtag '#GreatIndianPushupChallenge.'

How did the challenge start?

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had shared a video where a 55-year-old ITBP Commandant named Ratan Singh Sonal was seen doing pushups in chilling cold temperatures and the video became viral on the internet in no time. In the video, the ITBP Commandant completed 65 pushups in one go at an elevation of 17,500 feet and -30 degrees Celcius in Ladakh. 

READ | Anand Mahindra shares video of restaurant run by kids in Amritsar, promises a visit; Watch

Inspired by the officer, Anand Mahindra retweeted the original video and praised the 55-year-old ITBP officer. The businessman was so shocked after watching, that he exclaimed, "This has got to be some kind of world record." Under this tweet of Mahindra, a netizen asked the businessman 'to try something like this.'

READ | Anand Mahindra extends birthday greetings to Sikkim CM PS Tamang| Here's his message

Annand Mahindra replied to the netizen saying we should all take the challenge. "Make it the #GreatIndianPushupChallenge ??" he added. 

READ | Rahul Bajaj no more: Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw pay tribute to ace industrialist

A user named Autophille Jeet prepared a chart in which directions were shown on how to reach the goal of 50 pushups a day gradually by increasing a pushup every day.

 

READ | Anand Mahindra says 'I better leave town' after Ajay Devgn 'lost his cool' during ad shoot
READ | Anand Mahindra jokingly requests for 'bulletproof suit' to protect himself from Ajay Devgn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anand Mahindra, Pushup challenge, Viral news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND