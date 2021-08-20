Anand Mahindra Tweets Photo Of Woman With Steel Dabba In New York, Netizens React

Anand Mahindra is famous for sharing entertaining and informative videos and pictures with his followers on social media. Continuing with the trend, the Mahindra Group Chairman on Thursday, August 19, shared a photo of an American woman holding a three-tier steel dabba (tiffin box) along with her office bag. The picture clicked in New York made netizens happy as well as proud to some extent. While the woman's face wasn't shown in the image, it can be assumed that she was on her way to the office dressed in formal attire. Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, "New York, Central Park. Dabba walli [sic]."

Have a look at the picture here:

New York, Central Park. Dabba walli pic.twitter.com/vMZmToLbOH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2021

Following Mahindra's every post, this one also took no time to go viral after being shared on August 18. The clip has garnered over 17,000 likes, more than 420 comments and over 720 retweets. Sharing the picture of her own tiffin, a user wrote, "Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in the Netherlands a few weeks back, told my mom and she laughed saying, there are many at home [sic]." Another user wrote, "dabba wala are pride of India and are inspiration for many entrepreneurs. They are perfectionist and symbol of 100% accuracy. So why not dabba walli in New York [sic]." "It reminds me a lot of moments of our school where such steel dabbas we used to eat and share with each other some times with teachers also. Happy to see and believe again that Old is Gold always...[sic]," read another comment. Meanwhile, interested in knowing what was inside the box, a user wrote, "Wondering what's inside..... Dal chawal roti..... Or Burger and Sandwiches.... [sic]."

Here are some reactions by users:

Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home pic.twitter.com/qB0pm7GwNL — Sudipta Panja (@sudipta_panja12) August 19, 2021

@anandmahindra dabba wala are pride of India and are inspiration for many entrepreneurs. They are perfectionist and symbol of 100% accuracy. So why not dabba walli in New York — Abhijeet Gupta (@abhijeeter) August 19, 2021

Wondering what's inside..... Dal chawal roti..... Or Burger and Sandwiches.... — ibrahim (@i_sakarwala) August 19, 2021

Steel dabbas have been part of Indian people's livelihood

It should be mentioned here that steel dabbas (tiffin boxes) are widely used across India by school-going students and officer goers to carry food. The Mahindra Group Chairman is quite active on Twitter and commands a following of 8.4 million. He is often applauded for posting interesting, inspirational as well as unique posts on social media.

