Anand Mahindra Uses Viral Photo To Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Says 'time To Do Our Bit'

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, took to his official Twitter handle and urged citizens to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing norms. Mahindra emphasised the need of maintaining social distancing as he wrote, "Clearly, we're not accustomed to social distancing. But it's time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up!". With this, he shared an image where a man is seen peeking into an office counter defying the social distancing norms. India is currently going through the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. As per a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, India has a total of 12,928,574 cases with 166,892 fatalities.

The image which has been uploaded by Mahindra shows a man standing on one side of the counter, that looks like an office. He can be seen peeking through the glass divider that has a small circular cut-out in it. However, in order to talk to the person on the other side of the glass wall, the man has put his head in the cut-out. In the caption, Mahindra emphasised the need for social distancing and wearing a mask as India experiences a surge in coronavirus cases. Let’s have a look at Mahindra’s tweet.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 10K likes. On seeing the tweet, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "The variants are a driver of increasing spread, but if we keep our guard up, we can stop them. Masks, distancing, and vaccination can crush the curve". Netizens can be seen leaving GIFs in the comment section. The tweet has over 800 Retweets. One person wrote, "Human beings are so intrusive , even if it means risking our lives". Another person wrote, "The glass hole must be cut in the wrong size I guess. Only if the bank changes this glass problem solved . Prevent is better then cure I beleive in".

