Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is a popular figure on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, thanks to his interesting, fun-filled and motivational posts. The entrepreneur often uses the platform to motivate people or entertain his followers with funny and informative tweets. Recently, the industrialist took to social media to share a video of a rooster and also tried to engage the viewers by asking them what they learnt from it. The viral video has created a buzz over the internet.

The video opens up to show a rooster crowing for a considerable number of seconds before falling down. It was shared by the Mahindra Group Chairman with the caption, "In my #SignalWonderbox. I was trying to figure out the moral of this story. I then thought it would be far more interesting to crowdsource the best lesson to learn from this rooster’s tale. Your inputs please…", asking people to explain the video by giving their inputs.

In my #SignalWonderbox. I was trying to figure out the moral of this story. 😊 I then thought it would be far more interesting to crowdsource the best lesson to learn from this rooster’s tale. Your inputs please… pic.twitter.com/u1uSx0Doxp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2022

Netizens say, 'Moral: When you try to overdo things, you fail'

The post gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 125.9K views. The tweet has also accumulated several likes and retweets.

Netizens obliged Mahindra's request and came up with their captions or explanations for the video, "Stretch yourself but not to an extent that it makes you fall", a user expressed. The second user wrote, "When you raise your voice unnecessarily it will backfire". The third user replied, "Even if it is your job do it only when needed.".

Previously, the veteran had shared a video on Monday motivation. It was all about the kind of motivation people needed to start their week. The video was reshared by him, which shows a time-lapse of astronaut Chris Cassidy working outside the ISS. The video struck a chord with his followers on the internet.

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra