'Coolest thing I've seen' | Anand Mahindra Wants To Meet The Man Who Went Viral For Delivering Milk In 'Formula 1' Car

Anand Mahindra has re-shared a video of a man driving a vehicle that resembles a Formula-1 car, carrying milk containers in it; says he wants to meet him.

Anand Mahindra

Image: Twitter/@RoadsOfMumbai


Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, an avid social media user, whose posts range from inspirational to comical, has recently shared a viral video of a man carrying milk containers in a vehicle that resembles a go-kart. The video was originally shared on Twitter when many people tagged the business tycoon to have a look at this ingenious idea and so he quoted the tweet by Roads of Mumbai. The business tycoon appreciated the idea and also lauded the person for this innovative creation.

Anand Mahindra has re-posted a video that was originally shared on a Twitter handle called Roads of Mumbai. “When you want to become an F1 driver, but the family insists on helping the dairy business,” read the caption on the video. The Mahindra group chairman re-shared the video with his own caption. “I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior…,” he tweeted.

Previously, the Mahindra group chairman shared an innovative idea of generating electricity from traffic in India. The billionaire tweeted a clip that showed how small turbines fixed in the middle of a road can be a source of energy production. By using the wind generated by the moving vehicles to turn the turbines, electricity can be generated. 

Netizens' reaction to the tweet 

The video, since being posted hours back, has gathered over 7.7 lakh views. The video has also accumulated nearly 34,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered tons of comments from people. "MilkMobile inspired from Batmobile!” a user wrote. “It feels great when a great personality like you is promoting such posts. Salute to the brother who made the jugaad. You made my day sir,” commented another. “Road warrior should be encouraged... family waiting for him with diary business... interest of being a F1 Drive,” a third user wrote. A few users claimed that the video shows a resident of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: Twitter/@RoadsOfMumbai

