Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, an avid social media user, whose posts range from inspirational to comical, has recently shared a viral video of a man carrying milk containers in a vehicle that resembles a go-kart. The video was originally shared on Twitter when many people tagged the business tycoon to have a look at this ingenious idea and so he quoted the tweet by Roads of Mumbai. The business tycoon appreciated the idea and also lauded the person for this innovative creation.

Anand Mahindra has re-posted a video that was originally shared on a Twitter handle called Roads of Mumbai. “When you want to become an F1 driver, but the family insists on helping the dairy business,” read the caption on the video. The Mahindra group chairman re-shared the video with his own caption. “I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior…,” he tweeted.

I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior… https://t.co/lZbDnge7mo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2022

Previously, the Mahindra group chairman shared an innovative idea of generating electricity from traffic in India. The billionaire tweeted a clip that showed how small turbines fixed in the middle of a road can be a source of energy production. By using the wind generated by the moving vehicles to turn the turbines, electricity can be generated.

Netizens' reaction to the tweet

The video, since being posted hours back, has gathered over 7.7 lakh views. The video has also accumulated nearly 34,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered tons of comments from people. "MilkMobile inspired from Batmobile!” a user wrote. “It feels great when a great personality like you is promoting such posts. Salute to the brother who made the jugaad. You made my day sir,” commented another. “Road warrior should be encouraged... family waiting for him with diary business... interest of being a F1 Drive,” a third user wrote. A few users claimed that the video shows a resident of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.

This man is From Basti ,Uttar Pradesh....He passes through Malviya Road near Roadways everyday... — Shailendra shukla (@kalyanbhava) April 29, 2022

Sir this Man is from Basti District, Uttar Pradesh — Desert Fox ☠️ (@TerrorismOSINT) April 29, 2022

Let such vehicles be designed & developed with adequate safety. Call it Cargo car with only one seat for driver and suitable cargo space with harnesses to hold the cargo. Helmet will be compulsory and speed limit on max load be not more than 50 km. — Manufacturing expert (@Mfgexpertno1) April 29, 2022

Sometimes people innovate, some times we make mistakes. It is always better to admit them quickly and get on with improving our innovations. "Pretty much, Apple and Dell are the only ones in this industry making money. — MADALA VENKAT RAO (@madala_nexus) April 29, 2022

Image: Twitter/@RoadsOfMumbai