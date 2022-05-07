Anand Mahindra Wittily Replies To Question On New Scorpio's Launch, Quips 'I'll Be Fired'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The entrepreneur often uses the platform to praise someone and also entertains his followers with fun-filled and informative tweets.
Mahindra also responded to netizens' questions on Twitter. Recently, he was asked about the launch date of his company's car Mahindra Scorpio.
He quipped that he'd be 'fired' if he spilt the beans amid the impending launch of the two-decade-old brand.
It all started with Anand Mahindra tweeting a picture where the upper half of a Mahindra jeep was placed on a cart and taken around the streets. He shared a motivational message along with a picture, "This was forwarded to me by a friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’ I like that. It’s true. We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way…"
This was forwarded to me by a friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’ 😊— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 5, 2022
I like that. It’s true. We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way… pic.twitter.com/voEQz9IxWS
His post prompted several replies and one user wrote, “Where there is a wheel there is a way," a twist to the saying, 'Where there is a will, there is a way."
Where there is a wheel there is a way— Pravin (@Pravintime) May 5, 2022
Anand Mahindra appreciated the Twitter user for his wit. In the comments section, another Twitter user asked, “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it (sic)".
The business tycoon sparked laughs galore as he replied, "Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are…".
Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are… https://t.co/6EnseHYZDE— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2022
His reply garnered 4K likes and several retweets. After this hilarious response, there was even a job offer for him as one jokingly asked for his resume.
"Don't worry Sir. I will humbly with folded hands and request Mr Anand Mahindra not to "fire" you. He is gem of a person and he will not "fire" you (sic)", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "None can beat him when it comes to product endorsement with much humour, sir you might have to find other task for your marketing team (sic)''. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:
Don't worry sir, send me your resume, I can get u another job.— Dipakk (@deepakindia1091) May 6, 2022
Oh apart from entrepreneur secretly you are Twitter employee I think😄😉.— Manju (@Manju31456358) May 7, 2022
Even business leaders have a so good sense of humour 😅 .. Huge respect for your humbleness and the way you connect with people..— CA Sweety Shrivastava (@CASweety23) May 6, 2022
Hello Sir I see you are becoming an Elon musk of India being proactive on Twitter😀😀— Abdullah Imran (@abdullahimranz) May 6, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.