Anand Mahindra Wittily Replies To Question On New Scorpio's Launch, Quips 'I'll Be Fired'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The entrepreneur often uses the platform to praise someone and also entertains his followers with fun-filled and informative tweets.

Mahindra also responded to netizens' questions on Twitter. Recently, he was asked about the launch date of his company's car Mahindra Scorpio.

He quipped that he'd be 'fired' if he spilt the beans amid the impending launch of the two-decade-old brand.

It all started with Anand Mahindra tweeting a picture where the upper half of a Mahindra jeep was placed on a cart and taken around the streets. He shared a motivational message along with a picture, "This was forwarded to me by a friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’ I like that. It’s true. We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way…"

His post prompted several replies and one user wrote, “Where there is a wheel there is a way," a twist to the saying, 'Where there is a will, there is a way."

Anand Mahindra appreciated the Twitter user for his wit. In the comments section, another Twitter user asked, “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it (sic)".

The business tycoon sparked laughs galore as he replied, "Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are…".

Netizens react to Anand Mahindra's hilarious tweet

His reply garnered 4K likes and several retweets. After this hilarious response, there was even a job offer for him as one jokingly asked for his resume.

"Don't worry Sir. I will humbly with folded hands and request Mr Anand Mahindra not to "fire" you. He is gem of a person and he will not "fire" you (sic)", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "None can beat him when it comes to product endorsement with much humour, sir you might have to find other task for your marketing team (sic)''. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

