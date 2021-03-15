Anand Mahindra Wore 'Axar's Shades' During Ind Vs Eng Match, Says 'Wife Thinks I'm Crazy'

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has bought a pair of sporting sunglasses, similar to that of Axar Patel, to “commemorate” India’s Test series win against England. Mahindra, who is known for his amazing sense of humour on social media platforms, posted a picture of the sporting sunglasses on Twitter, calling it “Axar’s shades”, as the former had worn similar-looking shades during the Test series against England. Mahindra wrote that he had decided to get himself a pair of “Axar’s shades” to commemorate the Test series win.

Mahindra informed on March 14 that he got his pair of ‘Axar’s shades’, adding “all set to watch” the second T20I match between India and England. Mahindra jokingly added that although he knows shades are not needed to watch TV and that his wife thinks he is crazy, maybe it will work as a “good luck charm”. Coincidentally, Mahindra’s “good luck charm” did work in India’s favour last night as the host hammered England to level the five-match series at 1-1.

India vs England, 2nd T20I

In the second T20I, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian bowlers restricted England to just 164 runs in 20 overs with Jason Roy scoring the highest at 46 runs. India came in to bat in the second innings and lost KL Rahul early as Sam Curran struck in the very first over.

Debutant Ishan Kishan went on to play the dream knock for any newcomer as he scored an impressive half-century and forged a partnership with skipper Virat Kohli. After Kishan was dismissed LBW by Adil Rashid, Rishabh Pant came to the crease and did what he does best. Pant smashed bowlers all around the park before being caught off Chris Jordan for 26 runs. Chase master Virat Kohli regained form and scored an amazing 73 not-out to finish the game with 13 balls to spare as he also achieved a personal milestone of becoming the first batsman in T20I cricket to score 3,000 runs.