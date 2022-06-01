Last Updated:

'Beautiful' | Anand Mahindra's Comment About Diving Into Jungle Drive Strikes A Chord With Netizens

Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a road lined with lush green trees on both sides. Sharing the picture he said he wanted to dive into the jungle.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Anand Mahindra

Image: Twitter/@VisitUdupi/PTI


Mahindra Group chairman has often been seen sharing some interesting and motivational facts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user, whose posts range from inspirational to comical. Recently, he commented on the picture shared on Twitter under the username Visit Udupi. The picture has won the heart of business tycoon as he calls it 'Beautiful'.

The post shared on Twitter shows a view of a road lined with lush green trees on both sides. According to the caption of the original post, the road is en route from Kukke Subramanya to Gundya while going from Bengaluru to Udupi. The picture was shared by the Twitter handle Visit Udupi. Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra retweeted the image and wrote, "Beautiful. Makes me want to dive into the picture…What a difference a well-laid & well-lined blacktop makes…".

Anand Mahindra has been seen quite active on the internet. He most often shares the images of nature. Previously, the business mogul shared a picture of the moon and a lit path, captured in such a way that it seemed to make a path to the moon.

READ | Anand Mahindra wittily replies to question on new Scorpio's launch, quips 'I'll be fired'

Netizens call it 'world's best coastal road'

The post has accumulated several reactions and has garnered 3.4K likes accompanied by comments and retweets. The retweet by the business tycoon has prompted many to put out their views, "Wana ride bicycle on a road like this it’s so even not a single bump and cleans surrounded by trees breathtaking", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "This can be easily incorporated in all the cities...since India will be one of the fastest-growing economies and many would like to work and settle here in near future..we can make our home look beautiful". The third user expressed, "You shall never be disappointed, Sir! There are so many such stretches available in our Karnataka, Malenadu region".

READ | Anand Mahindra's take on 'reliable forecasting mechanism' leaves internet in splits

Image: Twitter/@VisitUdupi/PTI

READ | Anand Mahindra fulfils promise made to Idli Amma on Mother's Day, gifts her house
READ | Anand Mahindra's response to netizen asking him to manufacture cars for ₹10K wins internet
READ | Anand Mahindra suggests Lego Group to create game set on 'Shimla'; gets netizens' support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anand Mahindra, Udupi, Viral news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND