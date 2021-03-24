Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra's 'humble' Reply To Axar Patel On Shades Saga Wins Internet

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to fulfil a commitment. Last week, Mahindra announced that he had bought the ‘Axar’s shades'

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently replied to Axar Patel's comment saying that despite wearing 'Axar shades', he would not get the talent that the cricketer possesses. "Unfortunately they won't magically give me the talent you possess!" he wrote. His reply came after the Indian cricketer said that the shades looked "really cool" on him while also thanking him for wearing them. 

How did it start? 

Last week, just before India won the T-20 series against England, Mahindra publicly announced that he had bought the ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the team’s possible victory. Later, upon being prompted by a follower, the 65-year-old had made a commitment that he would post a photo of himself wearing the shades if the team wins. 

Keeping his promise, Mahindra shared a selfie that featured him wearing the neon framed shades. “Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven it's worth…,” he wrote in the caption. In the photo, Mahindra could be seen posing while wearing the shades with a TV screen in the background. The photograph seems to have been captured right after India’s victory and shows Virat Kohli joyfully jumping. Meanwhile, Mahindra's humble reply has created a stir on the internet, garnering over 4,800 likes and tons of comments from people.

India's victory

Coming back from 2-1, Team India went on to win the T20I series against England on Saturday with a 36-run victory in the final game. For the finale, the hosts made some changes to the batting order by promoting Virat Kohli up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's lean patch continued. The move reaped benefits as the duo set the tone for the innings with a fiery partnership in which skipper Kohli played the second-fiddle. Handful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India post a target of 225. 

