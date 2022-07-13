Anand Mahindra's Indian Twist To UK's Political Crisis Leaves Internet In Splits

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is often known for sharing interesting and thought-provoking tweets has once again made the headlines with his recent tweet on the ongoing political crisis in the United Kingdom. This time the Indian billionaire could not stop himself from sharing his humorous take on how the official residence of the British Prime Minister could look like if an Indian takes over the position.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra shared a meme on 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. In his post, a picture shows the facade of the UK PM's residence adorned with dry mango leaves and a Swastika sign (a symbol of divinity and spirituality in the Hindu culture).

The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour…😊 pic.twitter.com/rjkYPhWDGX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2022

“The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour," he even captioned the image.

The Mahindra Group Chairperson's Indian twist to the political crisis of the UK is gaining immense attention from the netizens. In less than a span of 24 hours, the tweet has garnered over 18k likes and 1,369 retweets.

The tweet's significance

Boris Johnson last week announced his resignation as the UK Prime Minister after he was abandoned by his ministers and lawmakers of his own political party, Conservative Party. Soon after his announcement, the race to replace Johnson is wide open with Rishi Sunak, who is of Indian origin, being one of the top contenders for the post of Prime Minister in the UK.

The political crisis of the British country did not go unnoticed by Anand Mahindra and his tweet directly indicated on how UK will transform if an Indian becomes the prime minister.

Indians' desi humour

Soon after the hilarious meme was shared by Industrialist Anand Mahindra, the comments section of his Twitter post was filled with replies worth noticing. Here are some of the interesting replies of social media users on the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra:

Sir , the famous nibu mirchi is missing😊 — Reenu rawat (@RawatReenu) July 12, 2022

Being indian is cute sometimes!! — Rituraj B (@RRaj67464562) July 12, 2022

Sir You never disappoint with your tweets — Pankaj (@trues_falses) July 12, 2022

Desi blessings 🎯 — Ashish Vaid (@AshishVaid_9) July 12, 2022

Ghar ke entrance par Rangoli reh gayi — Piyyush Kumaar (@piyushk20) July 12, 2022

A bit of turmeric on the threshold is missing !!😁. The address better be changed as 10, Desi Marg !! — Murali Ponnada (@mkponnada2000) July 12, 2022

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra