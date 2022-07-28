Anand Mahindra's Post On Death Certificate Portal Leaves Internet In Splits; Here's Why

The death of a person is an unavoidable tragedy. After a person's demise, the issuance of a death certificate is a norm in almost every society across the world. And such certificates are generally ordered by the certificate of the deceased; however, the picture of an online registration system shows it allowing the deceased to apply for the certificate after their death.

Reacting to the viral picture on a viral post that showed the bizarre option, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra employed some dark humour to quip: "So we’re not the only culture that believes in an afterlife…".

The picture shows the online portal, designed to generate death certificates, has two drop-down options where the user needs to specify for whom they were generating the certificate. And shockingly, one of the options read: 'myself'. It should be noted that the authenticity of the web portal could not be verified.

So we’re not the only culture that believes in an afterlife… pic.twitter.com/OPQF5cPRd8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2022

Viral picture leaves netizens in splits

The viral post has left netizens in splits. The post has garnered around 25.8K likes accompanied by several retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Hahahaa. I guess the Myself button is deactivated forever! (sic)". A second user expressed, "Ha ha ha, so ridiculous, seems like self-service or Atamnirbhar". A third user wrote, "This is Nothing sir... People cast their votes after their death in our country (sic)".

Hahahaa. I guess Myself button is deactivated forever! — 🆂🆁🅳 (@SrdPuri) July 27, 2022

Ha ha ha, so ridiculous, seems like self-service or Atamnirbhar 🤣 — Devyani Singh (@sdevyani09) July 27, 2022

This is Nothing sir... People cast their votes after their death in our country..😂😂 — S.K.A (@aathaks) July 27, 2022

Earlier, the Mahindra group chairman shared a witty post highlighting the "latest technology" used to dry clothes. Sharing the post, he also suggested that 'going back to the basics' was sometimes 'the latest technology', and a more effective option in the age of using electronic appliances for our day-to-day activities.

