Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user and is known for sharing entertaining, informative and at times, witty posts, most of which garner massive traction. Anand Mahindra also time and again responds to tweets wherein he gets tagged. This time, the business mogul responded to a netizen who asked him if he can manufacture Mahindra cars for Rs 10,000. However, Anand Mahindra's witty response to the query seems to have won over the internet.

The Twitter user was responding to Anand Mahindra's tweet wherein the business mogul congratulated Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth over the recent Thomas Cup 2022 victory. In the aforesaid post, Anand Mahindra wrote, "And here’s a good addition to #mondaythoughts He says the Thomas Cup title was simply ‘Icing on the cake.’ It was the Team Experience that was the real prize! Brilliant. Let’s remember that; in Business and in all of Life."

In response to the said tweet, the Twitter user asked, "Hey can you make Mahindra cars for 10k ?" Anand Mahindra's response was spot on as he replied sharing an image featuring a toy car modelled after Mahindra Thar, which was on sale at Amazon at price below Rs 1,500. In the caption of the post, Anand Mahindra wrote, "We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K."

Hey can you make manindra cars for 10k ? — Raj Srivastava (@Rajsri555) May 16, 2022

We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K 😊 https://t.co/6ccHGYxTYB pic.twitter.com/wmf9sNpWqR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

Netizens laud Anand Mahindra's 'savage' retort

The business behemoth's savage response earned him praise from netizens as the tweet joined the list of a series of posts where the business mogul exhibited his mettle in witty retorts. One user wrote, "Anand sir aap itne funny aur achhe kyu ho?? (Anand sir, how can you be so funny and so good?)" Meanwhile, another netizen wrote, "Oh No Sir. ..Now You will also Tweet to increase the sale of miniatures," whereas another user wrote, "Wonderful..A practical answer to an unreasonable question." Take a look at some of the reactions of the netizens:

Savage 🤣 — ArjunSingh J Tomar 🇮🇳 (@TomarArjunsingh) May 17, 2022

Wonderful.. A practical answer to an unreasonable question — Ramesh Menon 🇮🇳 (@rameshmenon128) May 18, 2022

What a witty reply...I must say...amazing Sir Ji..however I know he started it first.. :) — Prateek Banerjee (@bannyprateek) May 17, 2022

Oh No Sir. ..Now You will also Tweet to increase the sale of miniatures.. 😃 — SUDHIR MISHRA (@SHAHSUDH) May 17, 2022

Anand sir aap itne funny aur achhe kyu ho?? — Pradeep Pareek (@Pradeep63606384) May 17, 2022

Mahindra sir after giving reply be like: pic.twitter.com/d285c4qy9B — sadhu vivek (@MTheanonymos) May 17, 2022

Anand Mahindra responds to netizen asking about launch date of Scorpio

As mentioned before, Anand Mahindra had, time and again, responded to posts by netizens wherein he was tagged. Earlier on May 5, the business tycoon was asked about the launch date of his company's trademark car - Mahindra Scorpio. In reply, Anand Mahindra said that he would be 'fired' if he shared details regarding the launch of the Scorpio. A user asked Mahindra, "Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it." The business tycoon replied, "Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are."

Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are… https://t.co/6EnseHYZDE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2022

Image: PTI