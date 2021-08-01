Anand Mahindra's Sunday Exercise Routine Is Too Much To Handle; WATCH

Business tycoon, Anand Mahindra appears to have discovered the ideal training plan for lazy Sundays. The Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, in a recent tweet, shared a compilation video of a tumbling event from the 2018 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships astonishing the netizens.

The caption of the tweet read, "If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice & I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted & every muscle in your body will feel exercised"

What is tumbling?

Tumbling, often known as power tumbling, is a gymnastics discipline in which competitors complete a sequence of acrobatic abilities such as rolls, twists, handsprings, and somersaults down a 25-meter sprung track. Trampoline gymnastics includes it as an event.

Netizens reaction

With over 1.1 lakh views, the video has elicited a variety of responses from netizens, with some claiming to have had a headache after watching it. “I was feeling giddy at the end of it. It was too much to handle, isn’t it” read one of the viral post's numerous comments.

“Are they humans or just robots having springs attached in their steps to bounce in succession at such speed that the normal eye fails to believe,” wrote another. "Mad stuff these people pull off at the Olympics, huge respect," commented the third person.

Other popular tweets from Anand Mahindra

Recently, he shared an image of an undisclosed location featuring a "natural swimming pool." The picture was originally shared by a Twitter user named Siddharth Bakaria. The exotic picture of this Indian location from Uttrakhand made Anand Mahindra's travel bucket list. Netizens were left awestruck by the gorgeous natural swimming pool. Many questioned the pool's location, while others complimented the water's cleanliness. Some even posted photos of even more stunning areas.

Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2021

In another tweet, he shared an old photo of himself drinking tea and eating suji halwa. During one of his trips to New York City, he took this photograph. Anand Mahindra has a large following on Twitter. The tweets go viral frequently and are shared widely across numerous social media sites, ranging from nostalgia to all things humorous.

Image- @anandmahindra/Twitter

