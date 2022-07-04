Anand Mahindra's Take On 'e-mobility' Prompts Hilarious Reactions From Netizens

An avid social media user, Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on Twitter. His posts range from inspirational to comical. This time he shared a hilarious video that has created a buzz on the internet. The viral video shows four men who can be seen dining on a mobile table. The video has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show four men sitting on a "mobile e-table". Further, they were seen stopping at a petrol pump to get their vehicular table refuelled while they kept eating. Sharing the video the business tycoon wrote, "I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat…". the video was shared on Twitter and since then has left netizens in splits.

Earlier, the business tycoon shared a hilarious post giving an Indian name to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder and American actor who also served as the governor of California. Sharing the post, the Mahindra group chairman named Schwarzenegger as "Mr. Subhashnagar," which has left netizens in splits. While sharing a photo of a house wall with Schwarzenegger's painting and "Arnold Subhashnagar" mentioned on it.

Netizens say, 'miles of eating'

The trending video has garnered around 1.1 million views and has accumulated 26.8K likes with several retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views, "Dinner on wheels!", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "Dear sir Where u will get these crazy videos. Every time when you posted it will create buzz". The third user expressed, "E also stands for enjoy eating".

