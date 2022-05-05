Anand Mahindra's Take On 'reliable Forecasting Mechanism' Leaves Internet In Splits

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user, whose posts range from inspirational to comical. In a recent post, the business tycoon shared a hilarious picture that shows a "reliable forecasting mechanism". The tweet has left netizens in splits and comments continue to pour in.

The picture in question shows a signboard, on which a coconut is seen suspended by a thread. The notice on the board is titled, 'Weather station'. The coconut serves as a tool to measure the wind and predict the weather. Mahindra captioned the post, "With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future".

Take a look:

With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future… pic.twitter.com/X6rURV2E3C — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2022

Previously, the billionaire had shared a poster that showed a bullock cart with two men laying on it. The Mahindra group chairman used a hilarious way to explain the future of cars by Tesla. The caption with the image read, "Back to the Future…" and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was tagged.

'Coconut weather station', Netizens react

The poster has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. "A very simple way for its weather report & there is no slightest bit of doubt about its accuracy. Your DIY weather checker. It is that simple. But, do not forget to keep it out door, weather report will not accurate indoors. Coconut weather station (sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "You mean raise the coconut demand then plant more coconut trees in order to meet the demand & do climate action …Genius!".

The third user quipped, "If coconut is gone due to hurricane then definitely the board also will not be there sir, then how to find weather patterns (sic)".

Sir, here is one more pic.twitter.com/vGH7iUhMeh — AP Singh (@APSingh_Abhay) May 4, 2022

These are only Maldivian weather forecast mechanism Sir ! pic.twitter.com/KzH9ErZm3x — Divyanshu Sharma (@Divyanshu_AdvN) May 4, 2022

(Image: AP)