Anand Mahindra's Witty Reply To Question On His Educational Qualification Wins Internet

An avid social media user, Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on Twitter. His posts range from inspirational to comical. Anand Mahindra also time and again responds to tweets where he gets tagged. This time, the business mogul responded to a netizen who asked him about his qualification.

The viral news shows that a Twitter user named Vaibhav SD had commented on one of Anand Mahindra’s posts on Monday's motivation and asked, “Sir, may I know your qualification?”. After being tagged in the post, the business tycoon wittily replied to the Twitter user and his response has created a buzz online as people resonated with him. The industrialist wrote, "Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience…".

Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience… https://t.co/azCKBgEacF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022

This all started when the business tycoon shared the post on Monday motivation. In the post, he shared a photo of a little girl studying alone in Sataun area of Himachal Pradesh. The girl was seen sitting on top of a rock and concentrating on her studies besides a narrow lane in the lush green area. However, this has no coordination with the question of the user but it entertained the Twitter users after Anand Mahindra replied to it humorously.

Netizens say, 'experience is priceless!'

The viral news on the question about Anand Mahindra's qualification while the reply by the industrialist has been winning the internet. The post has garnered around 2,100 likes and more than 80 retweets since it was shared. His witty reply has also prompted many to express their views, "Okay. What would you suggest for young people in their 20- 30 with the experience you have?", a user wrote. The second user noted, "irrelevant question but a very good response". The third user wrote, "And only experience can generate such reply".

experience is priceless!

not like a degree which has become a commodity nowadays! — Vega (@soumil2109) June 27, 2022

Okay. What would you suggest for a young people in their 20- 30 with the experience you have? — NextCm_2035 (@NextCm_2035) June 27, 2022

irrelevant question but very good response — Manish 🇮🇳 (@itsmanishway) June 27, 2022

And only experience can generate such reply — BhavinSagar (@bhavinsaagar) June 27, 2022

Image: PTI