Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra's Witty Reply To Question On His Educational Qualification Wins Internet

The viral news shows that a Twitter user named Vaibhav SD had commented on one of Anand Mahindra’s posts asking him about his qualification.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Anand Mahindra

Image: PTI 


An avid social media user, Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and motivational posts on Twitter. His posts range from inspirational to comical. Anand Mahindra also time and again responds to tweets where he gets tagged. This time, the business mogul responded to a netizen who asked him about his qualification.

The viral news shows that a Twitter user named Vaibhav SD had commented on one of Anand Mahindra’s posts on Monday's motivation and asked, “Sir, may I know your qualification?”. After being tagged in the post, the business tycoon wittily replied to the Twitter user and his response has created a buzz online as people resonated with him. The industrialist wrote, "Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience…".

This all started when the business tycoon shared the post on Monday motivation. In the post, he shared a photo of a little girl studying alone in Sataun area of Himachal Pradesh. The girl was seen sitting on top of a rock and concentrating on her studies besides a narrow lane in the lush green area. However, this has no coordination with the question of the user but it entertained the Twitter users after Anand Mahindra replied to it humorously. 

READ | Anand Mahindra sends message on life being 'colourful, entertaining'; netizens nod yes

Netizens say, 'experience is priceless!'

The viral news on the question about Anand Mahindra's qualification while the reply by the industrialist has been winning the internet. The post has garnered around 2,100 likes and more than 80 retweets since it was shared. His witty reply has also prompted many to express their views, "Okay. What would you suggest for young people in their 20- 30 with the experience you have?", a user wrote. The second user noted, "irrelevant question but a very good response". The third user wrote, "And only experience can generate such reply".

READ | Anand Mahindra suggests Indian name for Arnold Schwarzenegger, leaves netizens in splits

Image: PTI

READ | Anand Mahindra left amazed at stacked-up steel plates in Sringeri temple: 'That's awesome'
READ | Anand Mahindra wants to 'crowdsource best lesson' from funny rooster video; netizens react
READ | Anand Mahindra drops astronaut's video for Monday motivation; netizens call it 'inspiring'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anand Mahindra, Viral news, Anand Mahindra qualification
First Published:
COMMENT