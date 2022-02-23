Ancient Japanese Dragon Art Technique Takes Internet By Storm; Impresses Elon Musk Too

The internet is frequently flooded with videos of people exhibiting their amazing talents in the fields of art, dance, music, as well as other variety of genres that sometimes amazes netizens. One such video of an ancient Japanese art form has compelled the CEO of Tesla to comment. The video which has been uploaded on Twitter shows an extraordinary painting done by a Japanese artist named Keisuke Teshima. The video footage demonstrates a ‘dragon’ painted on a black sheet of paper, but the uniqueness behind it is that it has been drawn with a single stroke of a paintbrush.

At the beginning of the 55-second-long video, it can be seen that the artist began painting the body of the dragon. As the video progresses, the distinctiveness of the painting evolves. The Japanese artist is seen to be drawing the dragon’s body with a single stroke using golden and blue colour. Further, if looked closely, one can see a pattern in the body that very much resembles the scales of a dragon. Utilising the Japanese technique “Ippitsuryu”, Keisuke Teshima has made the “river-like body” by elegantly bending the paintbrush. The artist completes the painting with utmost accuracy in turning the paintbrush.

This video footage which was uploaded on the micro-blogging site Twitter goes under the user name, “Massimo” with the caption, “Ippitsuryu is an ancient Japanese tradition of creating the flowing, river-like body of the dragon in just a single stroke. In this video, artist Keisuke Teshima shows the mesmerizing balance required by this technique.”

Take a look at the amazing Japanese dragon art here:

Ippitsuryu is an ancient Japanese tradition of creating the flowing, river-like body of the dragon in just a single stroke. In this video, artist Keisuke Teshima shows the mesmerizing balance required by this technique [full video: https://t.co/RvNblanQll] pic.twitter.com/596Idmp3Tq — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 22, 2022

Elon Musk reacts to Teshima's ancient Japanese Dragon Art technique

The video that was uploaded on Tuesday has garnered over 1.9 million views and 59.1K likes with 6,219 retweets. Upon the release of the video on Twitter, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the post and wrote “Beautiful”.

Beautiful — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

Further, netizens have showered appreciation and praise for the mesmerising ancient Japanese art technique in the comments section. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Looks like a magic brush with endless colour water consistency like in it.” While another user said, “A great example of leveraging a tool to enhance productivity. Instead of painstakingly painting every little scale, this technique uses the brush to do a ton of the work. Also, gotta love how mishandlings of the brush are covered up with a nice little spin of the dragon's tail.” And the third wrote, “Mad brush skills”

