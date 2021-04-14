'Ancient Times': Elon Musk Did 2 Jobs A Day In 90s, Recalls 'had To Flip CPU Registers'

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk recently created buzz on the internet when he replied to a tweet by a user named Pranay Pathole who shared an image offrom the 90’s. The tweet created a stir on the internet when Tesla CEO replied on the post. “True. Ancient times … Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow”, read Musk’s reply. The image shows young Elon Musk smiling and cheerfully posing for the camera.

Musk's in his 90s

The caption of the image describes what Musk used to do in those days. As per the caption, Musk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto. There he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Making a remark at the end, the uploader wrote, “Fate loves irony”. On the tweet, Musk further replied that this was his night job, day job consisted of working on ruthenium-tantalum ultracapacitors at Pinnacle Research. He also mentioned, "My grad student idea was to try to use advanced chip making equipment to create high energy density capacitors accurate to molecular level". Let's have a look at the image.

In the early 90s, @elonmusk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto, where he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could basically read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Fate loves irony. pic.twitter.com/qAtmgow8MS — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) April 14, 2021

True. Ancient times … Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2021

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather nearly 30K likes. One Twitter user wrote, "A boy @elonmusk Who loves his job and has been able to make his way I respect him a lot especially because as I have always said compared to the other characters he is a person like all of u". Another person wrote, "If He can read write a code in C++ to read CD in backend , then he can launch rockets ! No surprise ".

If @elonmusk does things seriously, he will do very well, as he is a genius and God has given him special elements — goldenlucky (@greenlucky689) April 14, 2021

Game developers change the world ðŸ˜ https://t.co/9CervVzlSu — RetroReversing.com - Reverse Retro Games (@RetroReversing) April 14, 2021

You gotta be consistent! https://t.co/Wj5P9gOjCv — Monir Zaman ðŸ’» (@monirz001) April 14, 2021

Glad to known my inspiration was a game developer once https://t.co/VOL0d9KTkt — Aditya patel (@unofficial_adi) April 14, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@PPathole/ElonMusk/AP)