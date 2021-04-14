Last Updated:

'Ancient Times': Elon Musk Did 2 Jobs A Day In 90s, Recalls 'had To Flip CPU Registers'

Twitter user named Pranay Pathole recently shared an image of Tesla and Space X’s CEO Elon Musk from the 90’s and the tweet has created a stir on the internet.

Elon Musk

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk recently created buzz on the internet when he replied to a tweet by a user named Pranay Pathole who shared an image offrom the 90’s. The tweet created a stir on the internet when Tesla CEO replied on the post. “True. Ancient times … Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow”, read Musk’s reply. The image shows young Elon Musk smiling and cheerfully posing for the camera.

Musk's in his 90s

The caption of the image describes what Musk used to do in those days. As per the caption, Musk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto. There he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Making a remark at the end, the uploader wrote, “Fate loves irony”. On the tweet, Musk further replied that this was his night job, day job consisted of working on ruthenium-tantalum ultracapacitors at Pinnacle Research. He also mentioned, "My grad student idea was to try to use advanced chip making equipment to create high energy density capacitors accurate to molecular level". Let's have a look at the image. 

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather nearly 30K likes. One Twitter user wrote, "A boy @elonmusk Who loves his job and has been able to make his way I respect him a lot especially because as I have always said compared to the other characters he is a person like all of u". Another person wrote, "If He can read write a code in C++ to read CD in backend , then he can launch rockets ! No surprise ".

