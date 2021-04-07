Andhra Cop Takes Care Of Baby While Mother Casts Vote; Netizens Shower Praises

A constable from the Andhra Pradesh police department is winning laurels on the internet for cradling a one-month-old toddler as his mother queues to cast a ballot in the Tamil Nadu elections. In what is being called a very compassionate gesture, the uniformed constable on duty is seen keeping a watch on the baby, pacifying him in the absence of his parents. At the time when the photograph was taken, the Andhra constable is seen gazing at the baby’s face resting inside a red blanket to ensure that he does not cry while his mother is gone away to vote. The police officer is seen loitering just outside the polling booth, babysitting the month-old.

“Andhra Police’s humane face at Tamil Nadu elections,” the police department wrote while sharing the heartfelt photograph. It added that the constable on duty took care of the child responsibly, carried and lulled it for as long as his mother did not return from the polling booth. The department added that the police constable was keeping vigilance on the polling site as he was appointed there for election duties. He, however, in a more humane approach decided to tend to the toddler to avoid inconvenience to his mother. The constable is now “winning hearts” on the internet, Andhra Police said.

Appreciation pours in for police constable

As the photo circulated on Twitter, people appreciated the constable for going an extra mile to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to the voters in the Southern state. Many virtually applauded the police constable and others saluted him for his generosity. Earlier last month, similarly, a cop in Kerala won hearts after he was seen caressing a toddler outside Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital premises. The baby had miraculously survived an accident in which his parents and other relatives were critically injured. While they were being treated at the hospital, the kind cop was spotted taking care of the toddler waiting on a relative to show up and tender the baby while his parents were being treated. The video was shared by the Kerala police department. The cop was tremendously hailed for pacifying the unattended 7-month-old baby in such dire times for the family.

