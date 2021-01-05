Andhra Pradesh Police Share Proud Moment Of Inspector Father Saluting DSP Daughter

The Andhra Pradesh police department shared an uplifting encounter between a proud cop father and his DSP daughter while they both were attending an event at Tirupati. The Andhra Pradesh police department shared a picture of Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar saluting his own daughter Jessi Prasanti with "pride" and "respect". Prasanti, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, is a higher-up in the police hierarchy and hence the proud inspector's father had to salute his own daughter when they bumped into each other at an event organised by the department.

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!



Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati.



A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

Read: Muradnagar Roof Collapse Case: Ghaziabad Police Arrests Absconding Contractor Ajay Tyagi

'Rare & heartwarming sight'

"A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!" Andhra Pradesh police captioned the image of the proud encounter. The incredible father-daughter moment is garnering a lot of love on social media as the post has managed to gather more than 11,000 likes since being shared on Sunday. Netizens have flooded the comment section with heartwarming messages as one user perfectly described the picture saying, "What an amazing moment! The father's pride is evident and is matched only by the delight in his daughter's smile."

Read: Amid Controversy Over Lawaypora Encounter, J&K Police Releases Videos Of Surrender Calls

Actor R. Madhavan also commented on the picture as he wrote, "Oh my God. They say “ Nothing a man ever does can feel greater than the achievement of his offspring‘s”. I can feel the pride of Inspector Shyam Sundar. You are very blessed sir. God bless you both with a long healthy and wonderful life. Thank you for making all our day". Another individual commented, "The greatness of democracy and the sincerity shown by the father is evidence of the undying spirit of strong relationships in this great country. We bow before you sir Shyam sundar garu."

Papa kehh thay thay Badda Naam Karegaa~~~

Beta Hamara Aissa Kaam Karega~~~

Salute DSP Mam!🙏🏻 — Ashok Sircar (@AshokSircar) January 5, 2021

It's a great movement of Father. వీధి నిర్వహణ

భాగం మాత్రమే కాదు ఇది ఒక తండ్రి తన కుమార్తె గొప్ప achievement కి ఆనందకరమైన salute. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EQsFMnWOoG — MANENDRA (@cvnmanendra) January 3, 2021

Relation does not matter the rank matters in a disciplined forces like police and rather sence of duty and respect towards seniors was expected and police officer Shyam Sundar as a disciplined and experienced police officer proved that and he has taught this to her daughter too. — M Qayam Ud Din, Advocate (@qayamadvocate) January 5, 2021

we all see this type of scenes in movies only..even in real life the son of an SI becomes a DSP but both will not be in service...ahh..what a moment for the father..sir u r truly blessed — harsha.choragudi (@harshachoragudi) January 4, 2021

Indeed a Best Photo of father saluting his daughter thereby his efforts to make her to become Deputy Commissioner - an Inspiring photo to published as a My Personal Stamp of India Post!!... — Arul Varman (@AVarmanM2014) January 4, 2021

Read: Massachusetts Police Officer Buys Christmas Dinner For Women Caught Stealing Groceries

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.