Andhra's Prabhakar Reddy Breaks Pakistani Man's Record To Open Most Bottle Caps With Head

Andhra Pradesh's Prabhakar Reddy P. set one of the most bizarre world records as he removed 68 bottle caps in one minute with his head. The Guinness World Records was set on November 18 in the state's Nellore city. Reddy was assisted by his friends Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh Boyilla to achieve the record on annually-celebrated Guinness World Records Day.

Reddy broke the record of Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid, who had opened 61 bottle caps with his head in one minute back in 2016. Prabhakar Reddy holds multiple Guinness World Records titles under his belt, which includes chopping most watermelons with stomach in one minute, crushing 212 walnuts with hand, most watermelons smashed by round kicks in 30 seconds to name a few.

Previous records

Prabhakar, who is a martial arts teacher, achieved another mind-boggling record in September when he blindfolded smashed 49 coconuts in one minute, which were kept around his student Rakesh Boyilla. Prabhakar and Rakesh broke the previous record set by the famous Khalsa group members Karamjit Singh and Kawaljit Singh, who had smashed 35 coconuts in one minute.

Prabhakar in 2018 achieved the record for most martial arts throws of the same person in one minute. He broke his own record from 2017, which he had attempted with Sujith Kumar E. Prabhakar in 2019 smashed 30 watermelons in one minute to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

