Andy Burnham's Vehement Speech Against Tories Wins Internet; Netizens Hail 'King Of North'

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester, recently created a stir of the internet after his blistering speech against the Tory Party surfaced. Slamming the conservatives’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burnham said that the North was being treated like a “sacrificial lamb” and a "canary was in the coal mine". While his vehemence towards north, failed to appease the Boris Johnson led administration, there were many ‘northerners’ who hailed him as 'The King of North’.

Soon, thousands of people flocked twitter comparing the Labour leader to Jon Snow, a fictional character from the Game Of Thrones, who was titled the 'King of North' in Season 6. Many others took the opportunity to laud him as 'hero' for his empathy towards the north. While many others dished out memes on the same.

Narrating a personal experience, a user wrote, "I lost my wallet once, it had 50 quid in it. A man named Andy Burnham found it and returned it to me with 100 quid in it. Legend, pass it on #kingofthenorth #andyburnhamfacts #andyburnham." Replying to which, another joked, " he also slayed a dragon once and also condemned 1000’s to death by invoking the revolution of the entitled."

Andy Burnham. Makes me proud to be a Northerner #KingOfTheNorth https://t.co/CmZ9tUvVx6 — Brownie (@LordBrown77) October 20, 2020

Absolutely spot on from Andy Burnham calling out this decrepit government from shafting the North. He would make a great PM!! 👍🏻#KingOfTheNorth https://t.co/xlsdccDvqc pic.twitter.com/peh3KVd0BC — MaverickⓂ️ (@WhiteRabbit111) October 15, 2020

PM to resign?

Meanwhile, sources of UK’s The Times were told by friends of conservative PM Boris Johnson that he was “miserable” and unable to cope with his £150,000 salary, that cannot even “afford a nanny”, he might resign from his designation of PM. “He is very, very badly served”, revealed Johnson’s colleagues on condition of anonymity. Further, it was said that UK’s PM doesn’t have a housekeeper, and with his pay could only afford one home cleaner at his flat in Downing Street, which, they said, was “not a nice place to live.”

