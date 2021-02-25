'Angel Wings': Calf Born With Six Legs Has Two Limbs Hanging From Shoulder; See Pics

A calf born with two extra legs managed to survive and is now looking for a new home. The two extra limbs hang from the top of his shoulder and have been deemed as ‘angel wings’. Nut House Hen Rescue & Re-homing took to their official Facebook handle when they were contacted by the farmer who had welcomed the calf. He wanted their help to find a forever home for the "very special bull calf". Nut House Hen Rescue & Re-homing shared images of the calf on their official Facebook handle.

Calf with six legs and two limbs

“MRight folks. We have a strange request here. Can people please share this post far and wide to try to help. I’ve been contacted by someone who is a farmer. One of their calves was born last year with 6 legs. The usual 4 and two that hang from the shoulders. He’s survived against all the odds and the farmer is looking to find someone who would be willing to take him and keep him as a pet. He’s a lot smaller than the rest of his herd”, read the caption of the images. There is a chance that the two extra legs could be removed. The vet said that the larger one is attached to the spine and it would be too risky to try. The uploader said that he is hoping that someone would be able to help.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the post has managed to gather over 400 shared. "I saw that happen to a lamb in the Yorkshire vet , the lamb had five legs, Julian the vet was able to remove it and the lamb made a full recovery", wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Fair play to the farmer!! I used to workon a farm as a calf rearer,, he will do well on replacement milk and will drink from a bucket happily enough".

(Image Credits: Facebook/@NutHouseHenRescue)

