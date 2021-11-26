Angry Boss Puts Note To Tell Employees To Stop Charging Phones In Office, Calls It Theft

Bosses have a lot of influence over an employee's career trajectory. While good leadership can boost morale and result in maximum output, bad bosses can also leave a negative impact on those trying to do better. A recent incident at a firm abroad has left the type of leadership up for debate. An angry boss left a bizarre note accusing his employees of "theft of electricity."

In a post shared on Reddit, an employee recently uploaded a notice that his boss put up at the office which asked them not to "charge up any mobile phones or other electrical devices" in the office premises. The image of the notice was uploaded with the caption, "One of a seemingly endless series of unreasonable noted left by my boss."

The source of the note is currently unknown, what has left netizens baffled is what follows the first two lines. The enraged boss went to add: "Nobody is entitled to ‘charge up’ any mobile phone or other electrical devices on these premises. It is theft of electricity and you may find a deduction has been made from your pay. Phones should be switched off." Take a look at the note here:

Fed-up of ill-treatment woman resigns handing bereavement card to boss

Talking of bad bosses, a woman was forced to quit her job after she endured days of ill-treatment at her office. An electrician by profession, Amber left a hilariously straightforward message to her boss stating that she will leave the company. "I am so sorry for your loss," the bereavement card to her boss read mentioning that she will leave the company in two weeks, the Sun reported. For the unversed, a bereavement card is a greeting card with a message of condolence, mostly sent to relatives who have lost a family member or loved one. It was quite amusing for viewers to see Amber use it to place her resignation. She shared the image of her card on Reddit.

The followers lauded her extraordinarily bold way of bidding farewell to the company, where she was allegedly "ill-treated", Amber mentioned. She also explained that "You ever worked for a company that just treated you like s**t? I received a job offer today for a dollar more than I asked for, my own van, and they'll sponsor me for school. I can't wait to give this to my boss tomorrow," the Sun reported.

Image: Reddit/Unsplash (representative)