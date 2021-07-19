Angry Passengers Force An Unmasked Man To Deboard Train; Watch Viral Video

COVID-19 pandemic has urged us to prioritize personal hygiene over everything. From masks to regular use of sanitizers, we have instilled some personal and civic behaviours that are surely irreversible. However, as the world struggles to strike a balance between eased restrictions and surging infection rates, there are individuals who take particular pleasure in flouting COVID-19 protocols. In one such incident, a bizarre video of an unmasked man being forced to deboard a train has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

🚨🇪🇸 | NEW: Passengers throw a guy off a train in Spain for not wearing a mask



pic.twitter.com/CQNPidJHxk — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 15, 2021

The video was filmed in Spain when a young man was trying to board a train without wearing a mask. However, he was countered by a group of enraged passengers who pushed him off the train onto the platform for defying COVID-19 rules. The footage was shared on Twitter and has racked up over 2.58 lakh views. The video shows a man being tackled by passengers in a train for walking around unmasked. Even though he tried to resist one of the women, other passengers urged him to disembark. Netizens were divided on the treatment of the passenger. While some supported the bunch for ensuring that social COVID-19 protocols are followed, some said that the man was handled recklessly.

a woman asked to deboard for not wearing a mask

A few weeks earlier, a TikTok video went viral after a woman passenger was asked to get off a North Carolina bound flight for violating COVID-19 protocols by not wearing a facemask. The video was shot and uploaded by a passenger named Jordan Slade on an Instagram page called ‘Passenger Shaming.’ Sharing more details about the woman's behaviour, Slade wrote that she was argumentative from the entrance. “She demanded to be boarded first and was causing an obvious scene,” he added. The woman particularly refused to wear a mask, and “was on constant phone calls” and refused to comply with the crew, Slade mentioned.

A steep surge in COVID-19 cases in Spain

Spain has witnessed a steep surge in COVID-19 cases since the last week of June. An average of 20,497 cases was reported from 7th-14th July, with a fresh surge of 26,390 cases on 14th July itself. Major cities like the community of Madrid reported a total of 27, 946 cases from 4-17th July. Valencia also reported nearly 24,000 cases during the same time span. Roughly, Spain has surpassed a million cases of COVID-19 in the past week even after 50 percent of the population being fully vaccinated. The new rise in cases has prompted the authorities to impose fresh restrictions in many parts of the country, especially in Barcelona and Catalonia to curb delta Variant infection among unvaccinated youngsters.

(Image input: PTI (representative)

