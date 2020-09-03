Video: Animal Abuser Tossed In Air After Calf Kicks Him, Netizens Hail 'power Of Karma'

A footage of an 'animal abuser' getting an even payback in an instant dose of karma has taken the internet by storm. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle, the nearly 10 seconds clip depicts a fiendish man beating herd of cattle, flogging them with a stick mercilessly. While the cows tolerated the cruel act, a witty calf pronounced a swift punishment by retaliating the man with a solid kick on his chest in perfect revenge that tossed him in the air.

It is understood from the footage that the man did not sustain any serious injuries, but he did land very hard on the ground that, perhaps, served a lesson. Viewers liked the footage 1.7k times and circulated the clip widely as they criticized and objected to the man hitting the cows in the stable. Some demanded a thorough look-up into the incident. Susanta wrote the popular saying in the caption, what goes around comes around to explain that our actions have consequences. The Internet virtually cheered for the calf and rebuked the man for his behaviour towards the innocent cattle. With over 22,200 views the sparked a discussion on values, kindness, and animal cruelty.

What goes around,

Does come around 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h9An5cCXn1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 29, 2020

Netizens cheer calf’s bravery

“Hope people cheering for the calf realize the inherent cruelty that goes in the dairy industry,” a commenter wrote, hinting at the issue of poor conditions at the stable. “Never misunderstand the power of children! Karma decides one's fate! It's beautifully shown in this video,” agreed another commenter. Hailing the calf’s bravery, one other said, “Interestingly the calf retaliates... while the mother is subjugated the child still has the free spirit. Didn't our gen subjugated ourselves to the shackles of employment, so that our next-gen is free to what they want?” Another user lauded the punishment, saying, “little chap is really a Fiesty one.”

He deserves it..😂😂 who wears a white blazer..😂😂💩 — SINGH-AMAN (@lookout4aman) August 29, 2020

If this was karate, that calf gets a point for the point blank kick. — haya (@hayagreevan_r) September 3, 2020

ROFL 😂😂 — Diya40 (@Diya401) September 3, 2020

Tit for Tat.... — Mohan Singh (@MohanSi14875233) September 1, 2020

What a kick Kidooo — Dreamer (@mallu_KL10) August 29, 2020

Woohoooo super strong — Sandeep Sharma (@sandeephnsharma) September 3, 2020

That calf's clearly seen a lot of Bruce Lee / Jackie Chan movies. 😁 — gg (@gautam_gg) August 29, 2020

