Anna's Hummingbird Reflects Vibrant Colours; Viral Clip Proves 'nature Is Better Than CGI'

Nature has incredible means to impress mankind and it never fails in its pursuit. It offers an eternal dose of positivity, beauty, and calmness and a major part of it remains untapped by humans. And in addition to this, nature has fascinating creatures and each one of them stands out with distinct features. One such creature is Anna's Hummingbirds, which are known for their striking colours. A now-viral video shows the colour-changing ability of this adorable species.

The viral video opens up to show the special characteristic of Anna's Hummingbird which makes it reflect varying vibrant colours. The little bird can be seen turning its head and displaying shades of reddish pink and black. As the capturing angle changed, the colours also appear to be changing.

Meanwhile, the text inside the video reads, “The stunning colours of Anna's Hummingbird are iridescence caused by light scattering from nanoscale structures within their feathers."

The stunning colors of the Anna's hummingbird are iridescence caused by light scattering from nanoscale structures within their feathers.pic.twitter.com/BZzXuFnHag — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 21, 2022

Netizens' react to 'colourful display' by Anna's hummingbird

The mesmerizing video has left the internet stunned and has garnered around 1.8 million views. The trending video has prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "Nature is much more impressive than CGI". A second user expressed, "Stunning creatures. As for humans, lighting is everything". A third user commented, "All things bright and beautiful".

Image: Twitter/@wonderofscience