'Anne Boleyn Execution Theme': UK Girl's Demand For Unusual Birthday Cake Grabs Eyeballs

Birthdays are special for everyone and over the past few years, people often customise their cakes with different colours and pictures to celebrate with friends and family. People sometimes go over the top to make the celebrations stand out, however, some celebrations are remembered for their uniqueness. A similar incident happened when a six-year-old girl in UK demanded a cake, which was based on a quite unusual historical theme. The cake depicted the execution of former queen of England Anne Boleyn, wife of Henry VIII, while young Elizabeth I looked on. The picture was shared by the girl's father Edmund Kingsley on Twitter.

Little girl demands Anne Boleyn themed cake

In the caption, Kingsley mentioned that his six-year-old daughter insisted on having a cake that portrays the future Queen Elizabeth I witnessing the execution of Anne Boleyn. Edmund told Buzzfeed News that his daughter developed an interest in the history of the Tudors after they visited Hampton Court during the winter holidays. She had a fun day while seeing the castle and developed an interest in the story of King Henry VIII. Take a look at the post.

Tomorrow we’ll have a six year old, and like so many girls her age she insisted on a cake depicting the future Queen Elizabeth I witnessing the execution of Anne Boleyn by Henry VIII pic.twitter.com/4HC5khHjur — Edmund Kingsley (@KingsleyEdmund) May 29, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the picture has gathered over 22K likes and scores of reactions. The picture of the cake has gone viral on social media and netizens, impressed by the idea of the little girl took to the comments section to express their views. Some of the users were stunned to see such a theme demanded by the little girl, while others shared their themed cakes which they had made for the birthdays of their kids. One user commented, "Ah yes, the classic cake design. Nice choice from her!". Another individual commented, 'What 6 year old asks for a cake picturing an execution without prompting?". Another person commented, "Awesome, Danny Dyer doing a great job there."

The modelling of those figures is excellent 👌🏽👏🏽 — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) May 30, 2021

This is parenting done right. — SuspendedAmandaNation Formidable&Relentless (@AmandaSuspended) May 29, 2021

honestly this kid is as powerful as they come — Ferdinand Kingsley (@ferdosnandos) May 29, 2021

My children made me a Macbeth cake for my birthday! pic.twitter.com/Ym6MtFJirz — Fiona Fidler-Calvin (@BabyFidz) May 30, 2021

I'm more interested in your six-year-old's choice of beverage. — Axomamma (@axomamma) May 31, 2021

Nothing says healthy innocence like monarch murder — ura soul (@ura_soul1) May 30, 2021

Superb cake! — Leah Hardy (@LeahFHardy) May 30, 2021

My daughter was obsessed with Henry VIII at a similar age. It was ‘come as your favourite monarch’ day for the 2012 Diamond Jubilee. pic.twitter.com/xmaD6RyMUX — Leah Hardy (@LeahFHardy) May 30, 2021

@Eves_mae gonna get you a Tudor’s cake for your next birthday — rosie (@rosieehoughton) May 30, 2021

Awesome, Danny Dyer doing a great job there. — Griffin Historical 🇪🇺🦦🦥 (@GriffHistorical) May 30, 2021

IMAGE: KingsleyEdmund/Twitter

