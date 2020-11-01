‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd Hands Out Blueberry Cookies To Early Voters, Wins Hearts

In an empathetic gesture, Hollywood’s acclaimed actor Paul Rudd distributed blueberry and cream cookies to the early voters waiting in the long queue to cast ballot amid the heavy downpours at Barclays center. In a footage that emerged on Twitter, shared by American drummer Brian Rosenworcel, Rudd was seen waiting along with the balloters when he broke off from the line to purchase some delicious cookies for each one, making the wait worthwhile. The act was captured on camera in Brooklyn and has won hearts on the internet.

“He might actually be the world’s most perfect man,” a netizen declared, lauding his admirable gesture. “I wouldn't normally eat something from somebody I don't know, but I'd definitely eat a cookie from Paul Rudd,” another added. “Days like this I wish Paul Rudd lived in my town except I’m Canadian and my town is a suburb of Toronto with no alluring reasons to draw people in,” the third stated. Meanwhile, the drummer for the band Guster who shot the video told US broadcaster CNN that he had initially thought Paul had stood there “only” to vote, but he then starts handing out cookies to people in line, a gesture the drummer so much appreciated. He waited to greet people, Brian informed, adding, the actor even thanked the exiting voters for taking out time and casting a ballot in midst of rain.

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Voters battling bad weather 'deserve it'

"I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part," Ruud can be heard saying in the footage that has amassed close to 4.9m views on Twitter. Hailing the down to earth actor’s goodwill and generosity, a user called Rudd a “stunning human being”, saying, “Paul Rudd could not get extra lovely.” On the other hand, appreciating the voters’ initiative for popping out early and voting all throughout the nation despite bad weather, Rudd told NowThis that it was encouraging to see people and he felt treating them with sweet, sweet cookies because anyone who’s ready in line deserves to be.

He looked me in the eye and made sure I was cool with my cookie choice before he moved on. — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 30, 2020

