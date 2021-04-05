Anti-mask Couple Removed From Plane For Refusing To Follow COVID-19 Safety Rules: Video

In a bid to school a trouble-making couple, a Texas-based airline removed a couple out of a flight when they apparently refused to wear face masks, also for being racist. While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused mayhem across the seven continents, the unnamed pair reportedly fought with the cabin crew when asked to comply with the airline's safety protocols. The incident came to light after it was shared on TikTok by a user named Brendon Edler.

According to a report by Business Insider, the duo not only failed to follow the airline’s safety protocols but also got into an ugly brawl with its staff. The report added that the woman also accused the staff of lying about face mask instructions. As the spat continued, the annoyed co-passengers asked both of them to vacate the plane. Finally, their plea was urged by the airline, which formally ousted them out of the aircraft. However, in the video the woman is wearing a mask but the incident suggests that this was not the case earlier on.

The video went viral after it was surfaced on social media forums, the plane full of passengers applauded the airline's reaction to the incident. In fact, a flight attendant started dancing after the couple were kicked off the flight. Watch the video and how people reacted to it:

In a similar incident...

A Vietnamese court handed a two-year prison sentence to a flight attendant after finding him guilty of flouting COVID-19 rules and spreading the infection further. The verdict was pronounced by the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City, which convicted Duong Tan Hau of "spreading infectious diseases''. According to Vietnamese media, the flight attendant infected at least three people since testing positive on November 28.

In a statement later, the country’s Ministry of Public Security said that the 29-year-old had breached the 14-day mandatory quarantine rule after he returned from Japan in November. Additionally, he had also met with 46 others on the flight. As per the indictment, Hau had mingled with other people during a stint in state quarantine and visited cafes, restaurants and attended English classes.

COVID-19's impact on airline industry

Since its onset, the coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc. The infection has particularly marred the aviation industry, which has been hit hard by travel restrictions and clauses. Recently, a report revealed that the airline industry collectively incurred a total loss of -314 billion US dollars.

Image Credits: laowai66/Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.