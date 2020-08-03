Anti-Trump Music Video 'new American Dream' Banned From FB, Insta; SeepeopleS Explains Why

Recently, anti-trump music video, The New American Dream, was banned on Facebook and Instagram as it was deemed to be 'too political'. The music video was created by SeepeopleS, a band from New England and exists on SeepeopleS' Youtube channel. They made this video in the year 2017 and the music video has been watched and shared by numerous people, however, when it was recently posted on Facebook and Instagram, it was banned after a brief life.

The anti-Trump music video received mixed reviews

The song has always received a mixed response from viewers. On Youtube, many netizens appreciate the song and express how much they like it. However, the song has also been flagged and banned due to hate speech used in the song.

The SeepeopleS' music video shows how world leaders in power are always trying to show their country as the more powerful one. The music video also talks about how the use of warfare and weapons have increased over the decades and each country is trying to emerge as the dominant one by the use of weapons and warfare. The video, in the end, shows that the earth has a heart at the core to probably depict that it was made with love. It also showed that warfare and weaponry shall destroy the earth as a whole.

SeepeopleS Band explains the ban

Some users had asked on the official video on Youtube that the band had opposed the ban on the video on Facebook. The band’s handle replied to the comment saying:

The link is sometimes flagged and sometimes isn't We spent 2 years with a disabled ad account, threated with deletion at least 4 times. They took the video off the platform one week after zuckerberg testified before congress. Our lawyer has been dealing with FB legal for 2 years. Recently we got out of facebook jail (like 3 weeks ago) but it was a nutty ordeal. and No, you will not find the actual video on facebook, unless you look super hard (it hides on a page) but i'm not gonna get that dude in trouble. FYI, the reasons by FB were that it qualified as "hate speech." the reality is that it nothing to do with the content and that the video had been reported and flagged by thousands of users (also viewed by 750K people and shared over 6K times on facebook), which altered the algorithm and put our social media accounts into "poor health" status. THe reality is that FB/IG is simply the most perfect instrument of SELF - CENSORSHIP (sic).

