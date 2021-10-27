Last Updated:

Anti-vaxxer Sells 'fake Arms' For $1500 To Those Wanting To Avoid COVID Vaccinations

In an attempt to escape getting vaccinated, a user has started selling prosthetic arms online for people who want to avoid getting inoculated.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
anti-vaxxer

Image: Twitter/@wheelswordsmith


As world nations are ramping up efforts to get their citizens safeguarded against the ongoing pandemic, few people have opposed getting inoculated against the deadly virus. In an attempt to not get vaccinated, a Twitter user has apparently travelled too far by prosthetic arms online for people who want to avoid getting jabbed. The post on selling the prosthetic arm has gone viral on social media, which has left netizens amused and stunned. 

Prosthetic arm to avoid COVID vaccine

The screenshot of the prosthetic arm ad was first shared by @wheelswordsmith on Twitter and retweeted by a user who goes by the name @mitchellscomet on the microblogging platform. The post has been shared alongside the caption, "Pro-tip: If you go to get vaccinated and the person vaccinating you cannot tell the difference between your arm and a prosthetic arm leave and go get vaccinated by someone else." The text in the ad shared on the microblogging site says, "Prosthetic arm (left or right) Using this for covid vaccinations. Best worn under a winter jacket to disguise your good arm. Available in various skin colours. Registered express delivery." The idea behind the ad is to fake getting the COVID vaccine by wearing the prosthetic arm that costs $1500. The picture appears to show both right and left prosthetic arms.

The post, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over 1290 likes and 224 Retweets. Social media users were left amused and shocked to see the ad on Twitter. One user commented, "I dont know about all covid jabs, but mine was in the shoulder area of the arm. Kind of hard to conceal a prosthetic arm that high up. And I doubt anyone trained to give the shot is dumb enough to think a cold rubber arm is a real arm." Another user commented, "Someone is likely to make a mint off this. Should I be laughing? I feel like I shouldn't, but thinking about the look on someone's face when they try this and it doesn't work... And I have no doubt someone will try it." Check out some user reactions: 

READ | Adorable video of toddler giving pep talk wins hearts of netizens; WATCH

Image: Twitter/@wheelswordsmith

READ | Watch: Woman perform Rajasthani folk dance while wearing rollerblades; netizens laud
READ | 'Manike Mage Hithe' attempted by a little girl wins netizens' hearts; Watch
READ | Bride wears tactile wedding dress for visually impaired groom; Watch groom's reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: anti-vaxxer, prosthetic arm, COVID vaccination
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com