Anti-vaxxer Sells 'fake Arms' For $1500 To Those Wanting To Avoid COVID Vaccinations

As world nations are ramping up efforts to get their citizens safeguarded against the ongoing pandemic, few people have opposed getting inoculated against the deadly virus. In an attempt to not get vaccinated, a Twitter user has apparently travelled too far by prosthetic arms online for people who want to avoid getting jabbed. The post on selling the prosthetic arm has gone viral on social media, which has left netizens amused and stunned.

Prosthetic arm to avoid COVID vaccine

The screenshot of the prosthetic arm ad was first shared by @wheelswordsmith on Twitter and retweeted by a user who goes by the name @mitchellscomet on the microblogging platform. The post has been shared alongside the caption, "Pro-tip: If you go to get vaccinated and the person vaccinating you cannot tell the difference between your arm and a prosthetic arm leave and go get vaccinated by someone else." The text in the ad shared on the microblogging site says, "Prosthetic arm (left or right) Using this for covid vaccinations. Best worn under a winter jacket to disguise your good arm. Available in various skin colours. Registered express delivery." The idea behind the ad is to fake getting the COVID vaccine by wearing the prosthetic arm that costs $1500. The picture appears to show both right and left prosthetic arms.

Pro-tip: If you go to get vaccinated and the person vaccinating you cannot tell the difference between your arm and a prosthetic arm leave and go get vaccinated by someone else. https://t.co/1yIeT1FpMj — Dr. Mean Maria (@mitchellscomet) October 19, 2021

The post, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over 1290 likes and 224 Retweets. Social media users were left amused and shocked to see the ad on Twitter. One user commented, "I dont know about all covid jabs, but mine was in the shoulder area of the arm. Kind of hard to conceal a prosthetic arm that high up. And I doubt anyone trained to give the shot is dumb enough to think a cold rubber arm is a real arm." Another user commented, "Someone is likely to make a mint off this. Should I be laughing? I feel like I shouldn't, but thinking about the look on someone's face when they try this and it doesn't work... And I have no doubt someone will try it." Check out some user reactions:

They'll pay $1500 to get a fake arm and put on a coat (how do you get the shot under the coat?) to disguise their arm & avoid a free shot that will save their lives and those around them? pic.twitter.com/55YWq8rT99 — Blatina Momma, Esq. (@73mbh) October 19, 2021

Yeah, during the disinfectant wipe it would be hard not to notice... Not to mention the difficulty of injecting through rubber compared to flesh... And the empty hole without blood after for the Bandaid? — Carly 🌊 (@carlls14) October 19, 2021

I dont know about all covid jabs, but mine was in the shoulder area of the arm. Kind of hard to conceal a prosthetic arm that high up. And I doubt anyone trained to give the shot is dumb enough to think a cold rubber arm is a real arm. pic.twitter.com/8z841oeulv — Crustacean King (@CrustationK) October 19, 2021

Look. I got the free vaccine… the only thing I’m willing to spend thousands of dollars on false “cures” for, is anti-aging products… — Liz Stone/S.E.Ransdell (@RansdellLiz) October 19, 2021

People out here spending thousands of dollars for every false “cure” and method to avoid taking a vaccine that is free and will save their lives and the lives of those around them. SMH — Side-eye Pinkie Pie is Masked and Vaxxed💛🐝 (@NYSnarkyMommie) October 19, 2021

Image: Twitter/@wheelswordsmith