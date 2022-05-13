Enraged anti-vaxxers accused the animated show 'Peppa Pig' of brainwashing children to get vaccinated. An episode about a famous cartoon pig, getting a health checkup was turned into a book. The book entitled 'Peppa Pig: Peppa Gets a Vaccination' is about a cartoon creature getting a vaccination and claiming that getting vaccinated isn't scary. However, the Peppa Pig book has led to fury on the internet as anti-vaxxers have accused the animated show of promoting vaccinations before denouncing the COVID jab as a 'toxic injection' that is the equivalent of 'child abuse '.

The book followed up Mummy Pig taking her daughter, Peppa, to see a doctor. The doctor measured her height and weight, looked in her ears, listens to her heartbeat, and asks questions about whether she liked broccoli and took note of the loudness of her 'oink'. The doctor then asked Mummy Pig if Peppa is up-to-date on her vaccinations. Further, Peppa was also told by the polar bear doctor, "Now it's time for your vaccination, do you know why we have vaccinations Peppa?"

Why were parents furious about the book?

As the NHS has rolled out the COVID vaccination programme for children aged 5-11 from April 2022, almost five million children in this age group are eligible for two doses of the vaccine following updated JCVI guidance. Despite the book's positive intentions, angry parents have left one-star reviews on Amazon to push their views on vaccines. Also, many have put their furious reviews on Amazon.

The book was published on September 30th last year, 10 days after the NHS proceeded with the vaccination programme for children aged 12-15.

(Image: @Officialpeppa/Instagram/PTI)