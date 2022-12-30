Antilia Lights Up For Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Engagement Bash

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani, on Thursday, got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a traditional Roka ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Following their Roka ceremony, a lavish engagement bash was thrown in honour of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at 'Antilia,' the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

As the couple returned to Mumbai after their Roka ceremony, they received a grand welcome with a flower show, dhol beats, nagade, and fireworks.

Amid the celebrations, Antilia - which is considered the world's most expensive private residence - was decked up for the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambani home, which was lit up beautifully for the event, could be spotted from a distance. Up close, the building looked magnificent in colourful lights put up for the pre-wedding festivities.

Watch how the Ambani residence was lit up for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement:

As the two made their way to the Ambani home for the party, Anant was spotted wearing a dark pink kurta sleeper, while Radhika looked exquisite in her pastel lehenga.

Their grand engagement party was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Roka

In the roka pictures, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits. Orhan Awataramani, who is said to be Radhika's best friend, shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram Story and congratulated them.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant, 24, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Radhika studied Politics and Economics at New York University. Upon her graduation, Merchant worked as a sales professional in a real estate firm.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are said to be childhood friends. In 2018, a picture of the couple went viral on social media, in which they could be seen wearing matching green robes and looking at each other.

Merchant is also a classical dancer. A few months ago, the Ambanis organised 'arangetram' (the official ascent to the stage ceremony) for Radhika in Jio World Centre.

About Anant Ambani

The youngest of three siblings after Isha and Akash Ambani, Anant (27) leads the energy business of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) with his father Mukesh Ambani at the helm. A former student of the Mumbai-based Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Anant completed his graduation from Brown University in Rhode Island, US. Also a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare, he served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.

