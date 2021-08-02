'Anu Malik Deserves Gold For Plagiarism', Say Netizens On 'copying' Israel National Anthem

Anu Malik might be considered one of the accomplished music composers of the Indian film industry, but his good work often gets overshadowed over allegations of plagiarism. There are articles and videos galore on songs he has seemingly 'copied', and another glimpse of it was when the Israeli national anthem played during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Netizens believed that Anu had copied it for the track Mera Mulk Mera Desh song from the 1996 film Diljale and there were some interesting reactions.

Netizens convinced Anu Malik lifted Israel national anthem

It all started with an Indian netizen finding 'some familiarity' of the Israeli anthem with Mera Mulk Mera Desh and asking if it was just her. Her response was to a video of the anthem being played when gymnast Artem Dolgopyat was about to receive the country's second-ever Olympics gold.

The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021

The Indian song when the lyrics go 'Mera mulk mera desh mera ye vatan, shanti ka, unnati ka pyaar ka chaman' indeed seemed similar to the tune of the Israeli anthem, though the similarity seemed to end there. The continuation, from 'iske vaaste nisaar hai' onwards, did not seem similar.

Numerous persons were convinced that it was not just her, including author-columnist Anand Ranganathan.

No it is not just you. 100% true.



I can't get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba 😂😂 WDTT https://t.co/GvXdvlusyu — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 1, 2021

The anthem titled Hatikvah is said to be a 19th-century poem and some quipped that it was the other way around, Indian filmmakers using the Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyaali Ho singer's tune. Right from stating that the national anthems of other countries be similarly checked or Anu having '192 more countries to steal' from, there were quirky reactions. Few wrote that he deserved the 'gold medal for plagiarism.'

They should be awarded an Olympics gold medal just for this ... Bronze country x silver country y and gold anu Malik — Shivani wadehra (@shivani2408) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik is the person who wrote National Anthem for Israel it’s Indian film directors who used his talent for films 😂😎 — Ravi Soni (जेठालाल का रिश्तेदार) (@ravi67ravi) August 2, 2021

Immediate check on National anthems of other nations needs to be carried out for Anu Malik's exact credit score. — Rajesh (@Rajesh26486411) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik you copied Israeli’s national anthem music & composed “Mera desh, Mera mulk Mera yeh watan ? Anu Malik need an Olympic gold medal for plagiarism . pic.twitter.com/EmMlaijMHC — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) August 2, 2021

There are total 193 countries in the world.



So Anu Malik still has chance to make another 192 songs!#AnuMalik — Biduuu! (@Jackiebidu) August 2, 2021

One, however, wrote that since the Indian song has a separate fan base, one mustn't complain.

Okay, so apparently the music was copied by #AnuMalik for the 'Mera Mulq Mera Desh' song.

Whatever it is, the Indian song has a different fanbase. So let's not complain. https://t.co/rfPrlJhIrr — Alok Prakash Naik (@TikkizWorld) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik accused of plagiarism

The realisation, however, is not a new one. Netizens have already added this copy to the list of songs plagiarised by Anu and a YouTube video from 11 years ago had even compared them.

The other songs ripped off by Anu Malik, as per netizens, include some chartbusters, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya (Yaarana), Neend Churayi Meri (Ishq), Kaho Na Kaho (Murder), Dil Mera Churaya Kyun (Akele Hum Akele Tum), Soldier Soldier (Soldier), Agar Tum Mil Jao (Zeher) and many more. Not just Anu Malik, right from the great RD Burman to Jatin-Lalit, Rajesh Roshan and Pritam too have faced plagiarism allegations, but their lists compiled by netizens are not that 'illustrious.'

