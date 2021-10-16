Last Updated:

'Anupamaa' Fame Paras Kalnawat Gets An Empty Box On Ordering 'Nothing' Earphones, See Post

TV actor Paras Kalnawat had ordered a pair of earphones from the e-commerce website, however, he was surprised as he received nothing in the box.

TV actor Paras Kalnawat, known for playing the role of Samar in TV series Anupamaa, had ordered a pair of earphones from the e-commerce website Flipkart. However, he was stunned when he received nothing packed inside the box of 'Nothing' earphones. Taking to Twitter, the TV actor Paras Kalnawat shared the delivery error of the e-commerce platform. The post of the TV actor grabbed the attention of social media users and even the e-commerce giant responded to the tweet. 

The TV actor who is known for playing his role as Samar in the popular ongoing television show Anupamaa shared pictures of the empty box of earphones. Paras Kalnawat complained about the service of the e-commerce giant and added that it was getting worse with time. Furthermore, he mentioned that the e-commerce website might lose its customer base as its quality of service was deteriorating. Taking to Twitter, Paras Kalnawat said, "So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart! Flipkart is actually getting worse with time and soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart!"

E-commerce giant responds

The e-commerce giant Flipkart took cognizance of the matter and responded to the actor from their official Twitter handle. The E-commerce company in a tweet said that they were "sorry" to hear about the complaint. They assured the TV actor of helping him in the matter and told him to share his order ID so that they can look into the matter. 

The Twitter post of the TV actor has caught the attention of netizens, who shared their experiences in the comments section. One user commented, "Bilkul thik. Service has been deteriorated from flipkart. Given so many orders but yet to receive the deliveries even after 12 days and now getting auto cancelation message...Worst..." Another user wrote, "I ordered laptop of 58000 I got Used product showing username Of someone else from flipkart." Another user wrote, "I too have ordered a steel dumbells set but they sent me plastic one. They are fooling people by showing different product on site/app an delivering duplicate/low quality products."

