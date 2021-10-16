'Anupamaa' Fame Paras Kalnawat Gets An Empty Box On Ordering 'Nothing' Earphones, See Post

TV actor Paras Kalnawat, known for playing the role of Samar in TV series Anupamaa, had ordered a pair of earphones from the e-commerce website Flipkart. However, he was stunned when he received nothing packed inside the box of 'Nothing' earphones. Taking to Twitter, the TV actor Paras Kalnawat shared the delivery error of the e-commerce platform. The post of the TV actor grabbed the attention of social media users and even the e-commerce giant responded to the tweet.

The TV actor who is known for playing his role as Samar in the popular ongoing television show Anupamaa shared pictures of the empty box of earphones. Paras Kalnawat complained about the service of the e-commerce giant and added that it was getting worse with time. Furthermore, he mentioned that the e-commerce website might lose its customer base as its quality of service was deteriorating. Taking to Twitter, Paras Kalnawat said, "So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart! Flipkart is actually getting worse with time and soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart!"

So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart ! Flipkart is actually getting worse with time and soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart ! pic.twitter.com/wGnzU0MlNq — Paras Kalnawat (@paras_kalnawat) October 13, 2021

E-commerce giant responds

The e-commerce giant Flipkart took cognizance of the matter and responded to the actor from their official Twitter handle. The E-commerce company in a tweet said that they were "sorry" to hear about the complaint. They assured the TV actor of helping him in the matter and told him to share his order ID so that they can look into the matter.

Sorry to hear that. We understand your concern about the order. We're here to help you. Please share the order ID with us so that we can look into it and assist you further. Awaiting your response. (1/2) — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) October 13, 2021

The Twitter post of the TV actor has caught the attention of netizens, who shared their experiences in the comments section. One user commented, "Bilkul thik. Service has been deteriorated from flipkart. Given so many orders but yet to receive the deliveries even after 12 days and now getting auto cancelation message...Worst..." Another user wrote, "I ordered laptop of 58000 I got Used product showing username Of someone else from flipkart." Another user wrote, "I too have ordered a steel dumbells set but they sent me plastic one. They are fooling people by showing different product on site/app an delivering duplicate/low quality products."

Of someone else from flipkart pic.twitter.com/M8oqrFu5AX — 05-Abhishek Pawar (@05AbhishekPawa1) October 15, 2021

I ordered a realme buds 2 neo for my mom and yesterday i received a broken seal box and a used product — Yash (@YashchouhanYash) October 15, 2021

Really very bad service and response, same issue facing me — Sandeep Kumar (@Sandeep98187) October 15, 2021

They don't care his customer after delivery I have received faulty samsung phone 4 month back & I raised the complain through his voice assistance, mail & Twitter but still no responce by flipkart team. — SatyaM Mishra (@satyapriyamish7) October 14, 2021

@flipkartsupport it seems that you have no mechanism to check seller's fraudulent activities, i too got cheated on purchase from Flipkart ,decided not to buy anything from Flipkart. — Aashish Bhardwaj (@ABhardwaj_CA) October 15, 2021

I also faced similar issues with flipkart that I purchased laptop and I asked gst invoice with all my gst no. they sent laptop without gst invoice and after so may communication they refused to provide gst invoice by stating that it is written in our t&c. — sunil verma (@skv20001) October 15, 2021

Bilkul thik. Service has been deteriorated from flipkart. Given so many orders but yet to receive the deliveries even after 12 days and now getting auto cancelation message...

Worst... — Tarini Charan Sahu (@TCS_BOI) October 15, 2021

