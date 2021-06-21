Apollo Tyres MD Neeraj Kanwar Gets 'amazing Cake' From Family On Father’s Day; See Pic

Fathers, like mothers, play an important part in a child's and family's development. It's true that women educate their children about love, while fathers teach them not to give up without a fight. Their sacrifice, however, goes unnoticed and is overshadowed. As a result, every year on the third Sunday in June, people all around the world celebrate Father's Day to honour fatherhood and paternal relationships. To celebrate the occasion, the Apollo Tyres MD Neeraj Kanwar's family got an 'amazing cake' on Sunday, June 20 for him. The cake was beautifully shaped like an 'Apollo tyre'.

While sharing a picture of the cake on Twitter, Kanwar wrote, "Amazing cake from my family for Father’s Day." This year, it was celebrated on June 20.

Apollo Tyres MD Neeraj Kanwar gets amazing cake

Father's Day 2021

Meanwhile, to wish all the daddies out there, Apollo Tyres shared an interesting graphic on Twitter. Along with 'tyre eyes' and moustache, it read "Thank you for supporting us on the ride of life." While sharing the poster, it wrote, "We wish all the dads a very #HappyFathersDay for always helping us triumph the adventure of life and guiding us in the right direction to #GoTheDistance!"

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres Ltd. was founded in 1972 and has since become a trusted name in the tyre manufacturing and sales industry. The company served more than a hundred nations from its corporate headquarters in Gurgaon, India. Their two global brands, Apollo and Vredestein, are used to market their products. These products are sold through a broad network of branded, exclusive, and multi-product retailers in countries all over the world. In India, the Netherlands, and Hungary, Apollo Tyres has various manufacturing facilities.

According to their official website, "At the end of the financial year 2021, the company clocked a turnover of US$ 2.34 billion, backed by a global workforce of approximately 19,000 employees. As of March 31, 2021, the company traded in India on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, with 62.69% of shares held by the public, government entities, banks and financial institutions."

Picture Credit: Twitter @iamneerajkanwar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.