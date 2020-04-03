The Debate
App That Turns Images Into Renaissance Paintings Has Netizens Hooked

What’s Viral

A new application, "Al Gahaku", has become an internet sensation for being able to transform the modern day images of people into old renaissance paintings.

App

"Al Gahaku" app has recently turned out to become a sensation on social media, taking netizens by storm. The "Al Gahaku" app is able to tranform pictures of people into renaissance paintings. The application uses artificial intelligence to transform normal modern life images of people into old paintings. Moreover, it comes with a category of filters from the 15th century that users have to choose from.

Renaissance transformations

The "Al Gahaku" application has recently become very popular, as people have been looking out for innovative ideas and techniques during the lockdown. The user is required to select a photo of themselves and then choose the category of the painting that they would like to transform their image into, from a list of options on the app. The image is then transformed into an old renaissance painting. The app has however been criticised for not being able to perform well on the non-white faces and also because of it's ability to extremely whiten the colour of faces.

Read: Google Doodle Urges People To 'stay Home, Save Lives' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: Painting By Vincent Van Gogh Worth $6.6 Million Stolen From Dutch Museum

Netizens captivated

The application, however, left netizens hooked, who took to Twitter to share the hilarious results. People tried to transform images of not only themselves, but the celebrities were also subjected to a renaissance makeover. Many people enjoyed the transitions, while others did not appreciate the transformation.

Read: Spray Painting And Other Easy Techniques You Can Try At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Read: Club Penguin Makes Comeback With 6 Million Registered Users, Netizens Feel Nostalgic

 

 

