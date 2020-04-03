App That Turns Images Into Renaissance Paintings Has Netizens Hooked

"Al Gahaku" app has recently turned out to become a sensation on social media, taking netizens by storm. The "Al Gahaku" app is able to tranform pictures of people into renaissance paintings. The application uses artificial intelligence to transform normal modern life images of people into old paintings. Moreover, it comes with a category of filters from the 15th century that users have to choose from.

Renaissance transformations

The "Al Gahaku" application has recently become very popular, as people have been looking out for innovative ideas and techniques during the lockdown. The user is required to select a photo of themselves and then choose the category of the painting that they would like to transform their image into, from a list of options on the app. The image is then transformed into an old renaissance painting. The app has however been criticised for not being able to perform well on the non-white faces and also because of it's ability to extremely whiten the colour of faces.

Netizens captivated

The application, however, left netizens hooked, who took to Twitter to share the hilarious results. People tried to transform images of not only themselves, but the celebrities were also subjected to a renaissance makeover. Many people enjoyed the transitions, while others did not appreciate the transformation.

Bruh why did this app make me caucasian tho?😭 Al Gahaku rly played me pic.twitter.com/CtPaAkZrYw — тяιѕнα (@Trishadesa) April 1, 2020

So today I tried using Yunho's picture on this "Al Gahaku" canvas and these are some of the results ...... pic.twitter.com/NYUnXSNBEk — 𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓮🦋 (@yunlqght) April 1, 2020

Benedict Cumberbatch as Renaissance painting; a thread pic.twitter.com/lc3tXxMYjs — dra stranja (@bencwings) April 1, 2020

With the power of al gahaku I will gain white privilege 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/WvLmeCP5Lx — May (@ayylura) April 1, 2020

tried to do that Al Gahaku photo generator and ended up lookin’ like damn leatherface.. chileee pic.twitter.com/TnOROMcncV — 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐧 (@thebrooklyncat) March 31, 2020

me as a renaissance paint 🎨 thanks Al Gahaku pic.twitter.com/kVST3lieCL — 𝐞𝐫𝐢 (@the1975s) April 2, 2020

I saw this on Twitter and I thought I’d share my results and leave the website in the reply section.

Self Photo vs. AI Gahaku Art Simulation #AlGahaku #aiarttokyo pic.twitter.com/fIx4ZSBv6s — Sara-Ann Heinsohn (@heinsohnsaraann) April 2, 2020

My portrait according to Al Gahaku. Very renaissance-ish 😌 pic.twitter.com/ubpolD1C3D — N E N A (@ataduk) April 3, 2020

