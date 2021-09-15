Apple IPhone 13's Launch With 'Dum Maro Dum' Tune Rocks Indian Twitterverse

Tim Cook's Apple has left users and fans going gaga over the newly launched Apple product and it was not too long before the social media madness ensued yet again as netizens caught the trillion-dollar company using Bollywood music maestro R.D Burman's iconic 'Dum Maro Dum' tune at its latest launch event on September 14. The tune was embedded in the official advertisement video of the iPhone 13 and didn't take long for Bollywood fans to recognise the same. The company launched a new range of products including the iPhone 13, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Fitness+, and others via a live event on the company’s official website.

However, what stood out for the Indian diaspora was Apple's adaptation of the Indian song. Twitter was soon flooded with memes and tweets by fans who took to their social media handles to join the #AppleEvent live. One user wrote, "Apple using Dum Maro Dum! #AppleEvent" and shared a six-second long segment from the official ad that featured the tune.

Another user questioned, "Did #Apple just used Dum maro Dum song in #AppleEvent to launch #iphone13series ?" Another netizen wrote, "Why #AppleEvent is running "Dum Maro Dum" music?". The fans didn't stop here. Some even remembered the version of the song that featured Deepika Padukone as well as the version that was released in 1971 featuring Zeenat Aman. One of the online users wrote, "This Dum maro dum is out of my budget."

Two Observations from iPhone 13 commercial.



1. Can a delivery boy afford an iPhone13 as shown in the ad ?



2. The bgm sounds similar to Deepika Padukone’s Dum Maro Dumhttps://t.co/qiiytheXDI — Krishikesh Khairnar (@KrishKhairnar) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the event also went viral on social media where users posted memes about Apple devices being released as nothing more than just remodels of the previous ones. A Twitter user commented, "Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max.". "Apple introducing every phone after each year," commented another one.

Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GyMJLWC94S — Rookie ❤️🇳🇬 (@adeniyi_____) September 14, 2021

The tech giant launched several products including iPhone 13 that boasts a new A15 Bionic chip along with better display, longer battery life and cinematic mode for shooting videos. Besides, the new Apple iPad has the latest A13 bionic chip that offers 20% faster CPU and GPU. It also has added features like a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree point of view. Apple has also launched the iPad mini in four new colours and finishes, that promises a 40% jump in CPU performance compared to the previous generation of iPad mini.

