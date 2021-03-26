Apple Uses Indian Beats To Highlight Strength Of New IPhone 12; Watch Video

Apple on March 24 released an ad that aims to highlight the strength of the new Ceramic Shield that protects the front display of the iPhone 12 lineup. The latest advertisement, however, piqued the interest of viewers, especially across India, because of its use of Tabla beats in the clip. The 38-second video titled ‘Fumble’ features a woman walking on the sidewalk while talking on her iPhone when suddenly it slips out of her hands.

In the clip, shared on YouTube, the woman’s relentless efforts to save the phone from falling on the road are captured with Tabla beats from the song ‘The Conference’ by British Indian musicians Nitin Sawhney as background music. Although the woman is unsuccessful in preventing her phone from falling on the sidewalk, the iPhone, however, is unharmed due to its Ceramic Shield. The clip ends with the woman picking up her intact iPhone and resuming her phone call, looking relieved to see no damages.

Since shared, the clip has garnered over seven lakh views and thousands of likes. It has been widely shared on social media platforms. The musician and the song composer Nitin Sawhney also shared the video on Twitter and said that he never thought he would see this.

Ha. They used my track “conference” for the new @Apple #iphone12 ad. Never thought I’d see that. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ https://t.co/oAFFyZnjC3 — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) March 25, 2021

Apple tops smartphone market with iPhone 12 sales

Meanwhile, last month, Apple topped the global smartphone market, becoming the world’s biggest smartphone seller company, according to estimates from global market intelligence firm IDC and a survey by Gartner. After nearly 4 years, Apple’s record performance continued to boost with 4.3% year-over-year growth, an analysis by the firms stated. Based on the preliminary data generated by the International Data Corporation, while the smartphones collectively shipped a total of 385.9 million devices during the last quarter, Apple made impressive market recovery progress by beating leading smartphone companies like Samsung, overtaking 20.8 per cent of the market.

