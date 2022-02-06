Apple Watch Saves Man's Life By Calling 911 After He Falls Unconscious From Electric Bike

Apple Watch saved the life of a man after he fell off his electric bike, as the authorities in California revealed on Tuesday, February 1. After the rider fell to the ground unconscious near Hermosa Beach, California on January 22, the Apple Watch, which he was carrying around his wrist activated an emergency 911 call. As per the reports of Appleinsider, the Hermosa Beach Police Department stated that the officers rushed to the 300 block of 29th Street in Hermosa Beach at around 1:30 am local time after the device warned them that the owner of this watch has sustained a hard fall.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the road next to the electric bike, bleeding profusely, as per the reports of Fox 11. Police assisted him on the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment. After several days, the man was released. However, several social media posts claimed the man fell from his bike due to an attack or a crime, but the police refuted those claims stating that the occurrence appeared to be an accident.

Police explains reason behind the accident

The police announced that the detectives are conducting a preliminary investigation into the event on Tuesday, adding that they searched the area for security cameras, according to The Fresno Bee. They further said that based on the information available at this time, it appears that this incident was the result of a lone bicycle rider's accident, and the Hermosa Beach Police Department has received no reports of crime or suspects.

This is not the first time an Apple Watch has been credited with perhaps saving a life. When a woman from Abilene, Texas, stumbled and fell unconscious in a hotel, her device called 911, which she revealed in December 2021, according to Newsweek. She stated that she lost her balance and tripped, and fell face-first into the hotel room dresser and that she was utterly knocked out. She continued her Apple watch dialled 911.

Life-saving features

Apple watch has many life-saving features like fall detection, heart rate monitoring, breathing rate monitoring, and many more. However, Apple Watch is not the only Apple product that has been credited with saving lives. AirPods have also proven to be a quite helpful devise as a floral designer from New Jersey received a head injury and used her AirPods to call 911.

Image: Pixabay