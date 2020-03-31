April Fool Prank For Friends And Family To Enjoy The Pranking Holiday

April Fool's Day is the perfect opportunity to try out all the funny and hilarious pranks you’ve wanted to pull on your friends, family, and colleagues. This holiday is especially a pranking holiday where everybody gets advance warning about the pranks they are about to step in. If you are not up to the mark on your pranking game, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with our list of best April fool pranks for friends.

Best April fool pranks for friends

Here is a very smart way of pranking your friends or family members. You can apply a thin layer of clear nail polish to a bar of soap. Doing this will make the bar of soap instantly useless. The clear nail polish lining will water-proof the soap which could be an unexpected April Fools day prank. If the person does not realise what is happening, you can break the ice by just knocking on the bathroom door and shouting the good old, Happy April fools' day.

You could be the king of April fool pranks when you show up with two-dozens of delicious doughnuts for your friends. Well for the prank, you will have to get a box of doughnuts and replace the pastries with some mashed green vegetables. Tasting a cauliflower or lettuce while expecting something glazed with sprinkles will surely blow up their minds. This trick could be one of the best April fool pranks for friends.

Try accessing your friend’s or siblings' phone, in order to launch the website Iphoneception on their browser. Doing this will switch all of their app shortcuts to cute kitty faces. This can be a great prank especially for the people who are not fond of kittens. But hey, who can really get extremely angry after seeing faces of adorable cute kittens.

